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Fetterman Goes Nuclear On Platner Over Sexually Explicit Messages

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 02, 2026 1:15 PM
Fetterman Goes Nuclear On Platner Over Sexually Explicit Messages
Townhall

Sen. John Fetterman slammed Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner after it was revealed that he sent sexually explicit text messages to other women even though he is married.

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During an appearance on Fox News, Fetterman weighed in on the scandal. “I think you shouldn’t send sexually explicit texts or d**k pics, or whatever he sends to all these women on KiK,” he said. “That was like, less than a year ago. I mean, what’s next?”

“This is a guy that put a picture of him in a towel on Kik,” Fetterman continued. “You now, a platform that’s been used for pedophiles.”

This is not the first time Fetterman has lashed out at Platner. During an interview in April, he said, “the guy that’s going to win the primary in Maine has a Nazi tattoo on his chest and now that’s no problem for a lot of voters.”

He added, “I mean, if you’re back over 12, 13 years, cheering about the death of Israeli soldiers, I mean, you clearly have a serious issue, and the left has a serious issue with antisemitism.”

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FOX NEWS JOHN FETTERMAN MAINE SENATE GRAHAM PLATNER

Platner has been embroiled in a long list of scandals, most of which are related to social media posts he wrote in the past. But recently, new reports revealed that his wife told members of his campaign that he had previously sent sexual messages to other women in 2025. He had an active account on a messaging app called Kik. His profile picture showed him posing shirtless in front of a mirror with a towel around his waist.

The campaign was aware of the messages, but kept them private. Platner’s wife insisted that he had already stopped sending the messages and that they were working on their marital issues. “Amy and I went through something hard—because of me,” Platner said. “We did the work, and I’m grateful for her every hour of every day.”

Still, Platner’s defenders came out in full force, defending the candidate. At this point, I don’t think there is anything Platner could do that would cause them to reconsider their stance.

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