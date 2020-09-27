Newsom Signs Bill Assigning Inmates Based on Gender Identity

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to sign radical and dangerous legislation passed by the Democrat-dominated State Senate.

President Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court was the perfect cover for Newsom to sign legislation allowing California inmates to be assigned to prison based on their gender identity. What could possibly go wrong?

California is closed down, on fire, in debt, and its green electric grid is causing rolling blackouts. But it's full speed ahead on the leftist agenda for the Democrat-controlled Senate and Gov. Newsom. The new bill abandons the long-established practice of assigning inmates to separate facilities based on their sex. California inmates are now able to request a men's or women's facility based upon their gender identity. And surely we can trust violent felons not to abuse the system.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation will now be required to ask during intake whether a prisoner identifies as intersex, nonbinary, or transgender. The inmate can then request to be assigned to either a men's or women's facility based upon their stated gender identity. Officers must also address the inmates using the pronouns of the inmate's choosing.

According to ABC News, the state can only deny a request based on "management or security concerns," but the state must provide a written statement explaining the reason for the denial and give the inmate an opportunity to object.

The legislation is the latest brainchild of the state senate's LGBT Legislative Caucus Chair, Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), who argues the legislation is needed to protect transgendered individuals behind bars. But what about the other prisoners?

Earlier this month, Newsom signed a bill introduced by Sen. Wiener removing the automatic penalty to register as a sex offender for certain individuals. The law makes it more likely that parents won't know when a sex offender has access to their children.

Newsom also signed a law on Saturday establishing a Transgender Wellness and Equity Fund to provide government grants to members of the transgender community.