Kathy Hochul Tried Dunking on Greg Abbott Over Men in Women's Sports and It Did Not End Well for Her

The New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs are set to face off in the NBA Finals starting tomorrow night. As is tradition, Texas Governor Greg Abbott tried having some good-natured fun over the matchup, saying how the Spurs are going to 'dunk on the Knicks' like Texas 'dunks on New York.'

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Spurs about to dunk on Knicks like Texas has been dunking on New York.



Go Spurs Go 🔥👽 pic.twitter.com/xYvHdUPAoF — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 1, 2026

Because Kathy Hochul can't take a joke, she decided to make what we're sure she thought was a brilliant point.

BREAKING: Greg Abbott comes out for men and women competing on the same court. https://t.co/wUvr7kmIPQ — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 1, 2026

She not only can't take a joke, but she's also not very bright.

Her Press Office account is also cringe.

THE YEAR IS 2026 AND WOKE IS BACK https://t.co/2Hi4lyDMXq — Governor Hochul Press Office (@NYGovPress) June 1, 2026

Yikes.

If she wants to play that card, fine, let's play that card. The image Abbott shared showed a wheelchair bound man absolutely bodying a woman at basketball. Which proves the point of those of us sane enough to oppose men in women's sports. Men have a physical advantage over women, even when those men pretend they're women.

Looks like both men AND women are fleeing your state in record numbers and moving to…



…wait for it…



TEXAS. pic.twitter.com/F4jBY15Eiu — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 1, 2026

She's the worst.

Oh so NOW you acknowledge the men you call "transwomen" are actually just,.,men ?? — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 2, 2026

Yes, she is. She didn't mean to do that, either, of course.

So you admit there are only two genders?? And on the first day of pride month?!?! pic.twitter.com/JeRGDf1i7Y — Fifty Marie (@ShadesOfPunky) June 1, 2026

Hochul's really batting a thousand here, to mix our sports references.

Your joke isn’t funny, Gov. Hochul. Women are having opportunities taken away by men in women’s sports.



Every American should be against that. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 1, 2026

Democrats don't oppose that because Democrats don't care if our women and girls, who've spent years training, win. They just care that their preferred constituency gets to play and ruin everything.

When you accidentally agree with science and admit trans women are men https://t.co/GKSAnpc0Df — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 1, 2026

She didn't think this through. The only question that remains is: does Hochul delete this embarrassing post? And if so, how quickly?

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