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Tipsheet

Kathy Hochul Tried Dunking on Greg Abbott Over Men in Women's Sports and It Did Not End Well for Her

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 02, 2026 12:00 PM
Kathy Hochul Tried Dunking on Greg Abbott Over Men in Women's Sports and It Did Not End Well for Her
Darren McGee/ Office of Governor Kathy Hochul via AP

The New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs are set to face off in the NBA Finals starting tomorrow night. As is tradition, Texas Governor Greg Abbott tried having some good-natured fun over the matchup, saying how the Spurs are going to 'dunk on the Knicks' like Texas 'dunks on New York.'

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Because Kathy Hochul can't take a joke, she decided to make what we're sure she thought was a brilliant point.

She not only can't take a joke, but she's also not very bright.

Her Press Office account is also cringe.

Yikes.

If she wants to play that card, fine, let's play that card. The image Abbott shared showed a wheelchair bound man absolutely bodying a woman at basketball. Which proves the point of those of us sane enough to oppose men in women's sports. Men have a physical advantage over women, even when those men pretend they're women.

She's the worst.

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GREG ABBOTT KATHY HOCHUL TEXAS TRANSGENDER

Yes, she is. She didn't mean to do that, either, of course.

Hochul's really batting a thousand here, to mix our sports references.

Democrats don't oppose that because Democrats don't care if our women and girls, who've spent years training, win. They just care that their preferred constituency gets to play and ruin everything.

She didn't think this through. The only question that remains is: does Hochul delete this embarrassing post? And if so, how quickly?

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