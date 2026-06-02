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Tipsheet

Teen Who Raised Donations to "Fight White Supremacy" Faces Trial for Murder

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 02, 2026 12:45 PM
Teen Who Raised Donations to "Fight White Supremacy" Faces Trial for Murder
Screenshot via video released by Karmelo Anthony's team

A murder trial is underway in Collin County, TX, for 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony. Anthony, who is black, is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old white man, Austin Metcalf, to death during an altercation at a high school track meet in April 2025. The case quickly sparked controversy for its racial element and Anthony's immediate confession and self-defense claim, which now anchor his defense. Anthony was released from custody on a reduced $250,000 bond and placed on house arrest while awaiting trial. 

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According to the NYPost, Anthony's family raised over $600,000 in Anthony's defense through the donation platform GiveSendGo. Last year, a family spokesperson asked their supporters to help them in the "fight against white supremacy," expressing frustration over scrutiny of the self-defense claim, saying, "This is what it means to be Black in America." Just days before the trial, donations surged with over 70 different contributions. 

Frisco Independent School District allowed Anthony to graduate and receive his diploma, but he was prohibited from attending the ceremony. His classmates note his reputation for fighting at school, and his disciplinary record shows he was previously suspended for bringing a knife to school. 

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Families of both Metcalf and Austin have reportedly received threats from various groups championing opposite causes. Due to the substantial controversy and public attention the case has drawn, the judge has prohibited live streaming, recording, or audio streaming, as well as the use of cellphones inside the courtroom. Anthony will be tried as an adult and could face life in prison. 

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