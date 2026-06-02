Teen Who Raised Donations to "Fight White Supremacy" Faces Trial for Murder

A murder trial is underway in Collin County, TX, for 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony. Anthony, who is black, is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old white man, Austin Metcalf, to death during an altercation at a high school track meet in April 2025. The case quickly sparked controversy for its racial element and Anthony's immediate confession and self-defense claim, which now anchor his defense. Anthony was released from custody on a reduced $250,000 bond and placed on house arrest while awaiting trial.

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KARMELO ANTHONY TRIAL DAY 1:



Jury selection began today in the Karmelo Anthony trial, and one woman was already removed from the courthouse after she was allegedly caught trying to film potential jurors.



Protesters supporting both Anthony and victim Austin Metcalf gathered… pic.twitter.com/QQTa3Zm5Nf — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) June 1, 2026

Troubling (but not surprising) that the defense of Karmelo - who clearly, without a doubt murdered Austin Metcalf - runs along racial lines. Interesting that so many of the people who chant the loudest about “justice” have no idea what it means https://t.co/omfceRFbdx — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) June 1, 2026

🚨Justice for Austin Metcalf! The Karmelo Anthony Trial Starts TODAY.🚨



One of Karmelo’s supporters has already threatened to be at the courthouse in a secret sniper position, ready to shoot Austin Metcalf’s family or supporters if they confront Karmelo’s family.

Karmelo Anthony… pic.twitter.com/uTmSTfyS4s — Reverend Jordan Wells (@WellsJorda89710) June 2, 2026

According to the NYPost, Anthony's family raised over $600,000 in Anthony's defense through the donation platform GiveSendGo. Last year, a family spokesperson asked their supporters to help them in the "fight against white supremacy," expressing frustration over scrutiny of the self-defense claim, saying, "This is what it means to be Black in America." Just days before the trial, donations surged with over 70 different contributions.

Frisco Independent School District allowed Anthony to graduate and receive his diploma, but he was prohibited from attending the ceremony. His classmates note his reputation for fighting at school, and his disciplinary record shows he was previously suspended for bringing a knife to school.

The media would like to portray Karmelo Anthony as if he’s just a good boy that “dindu nuffin” wrong.



The reality?



The Frisco Independent School district went through great lengths to cover up his disciplinary record which included being suspended for previously bringing a… pic.twitter.com/UW8N6HXpwT — Cinema Shogun (@CinemaShogun) June 1, 2026

Families of both Metcalf and Austin have reportedly received threats from various groups championing opposite causes. Due to the substantial controversy and public attention the case has drawn, the judge has prohibited live streaming, recording, or audio streaming, as well as the use of cellphones inside the courtroom. Anthony will be tried as an adult and could face life in prison.

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