Watch Darrell Issa Obliterate Jasmine Crockett's Self-Righteous Performance About Protecting Judges

The Democrats somehow think this woman can save their brand. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) serves up the Democratic Party’s red meat when it comes to President Trump, Elon Musk, and DEI nonsense. She’s also foolish, so Crockett is the Left's gal regarding the current party brand. She’s loud, self-righteous, and easily outmaneuvered.

Advertisement

The Democrats are obsessed with performance art, so check out this piece from her about protecting the judiciary. It allows liberals to play the part of ‘defender of democracy’ but also gives cover to a crucial ally. These radical activist judges have been the only effective actors in pushing back against the Trump agenda, albeit through unlawful rulings. Most have exceeded their authority to the point where a little district judge would need to sign off on war plans if we go down this road. It’s nuts.

🔥Jasmine Crockett starts HYPERVENTILATING about protecting the institution of the judiciary — before PROMPTLY being reminded by Rep. @DarrellIssa that she cosponsored legislation to impeaches Justices Thomas & Alito!



"AOC filed articles of impeachment on Justice Thomas & Alito.… pic.twitter.com/WNfmVREB9P — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 1, 2025

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) was waiting in the tall grass for her to be taken down. After her theatrics about protecting the judiciary, Issa whipped out the receipts, like Crockett’s co-sponsoring of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) impeachment articles against Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas in 2024 because they didn’t like their rulings:

“The unchecked corruption crisis on the Supreme Court has now spiraled into a Constitutional crisis threatening American democracy writ large. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito’s pattern of refusal to recuse from consequential matters before the court in which they hold widely documented financial and personal entanglements constitutes a grave threat to American rule of law, the integrity of our democracy, and one of the clearest cases for which the tool of impeachment was designed. The Constitution of the United States explicitly outlines a higher standard of conduct for the judiciary to meet, far surpassing its existing bars on treason, bribery, and other high crimes and misdemeanors for all civil officers: the standard of Good Behavior. Judicial ethics and rules, to which even the lowest level judges are held, make those standards clear. The lifetime appointments of Supreme Court justices make enforcement of these standards a solemn responsibility for the protection of our democracy,” said the Congresswoman [AOC]. “Justice Thomas and Alito’s repeated failure over decades to disclose that they received millions of dollars in gifts from individuals with business before the court is explicitly against the law. And their refusal to recuse from the specific matters and cases before the court in which their benefactors and spouses are implicated represents nothing less than a constitutional crisis. These failures alone would amount to a deep transgression worthy of standard removal in any lower court, and would disqualify any nominee to the highest court from confirmation in the first place.

Advertisement

Issa obliterated Crockett’s position in less than two minutes. He wasn’t having any of it.