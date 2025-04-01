Fani Willis Caught Again With Lover After Insisting Affair Ended

Fulton County DA Fani Willis was caught again, this time on airport video, with her lover Nathan Wade after testifying under oath that their affair ended prior to President Donald Trump's August 2023 indictment.

Advertisement

According to terminal footage from The Daily Mail, the two former Trump prosecutors were filmed traveling together at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) last week. The couple, keeping a low profile, was spotted in casual clothing as they hauled their luggage through departures in the direction of the Delta lounge.

NEW: Fulton County DA Fani Willis, who denied being in a relationship with Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade, spotted at the airport with Nathan Wade.



They must be going over some more bible verses.



The pair, who claims their relationship ended in 2023, was spotted at the… pic.twitter.com/WBXJzO4UOB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 25, 2025

The clip—taken Tuesday—of this cross-country excursion further contradicts the couple's courtroom testimony, in which they claimed their affair was simply a short-lived fling from two years ago.

During a drama-packed series of prosecutorial misconduct hearings, while on the witness stand, Wade said they started the sexcapades after his hiring in November 2021 but broke up well before Trump's charges were ever brought to a Georgia grand jury. Their extramarital exploits never extended beyond that timeline, a then-married Wade maintained. In sworn statements, Willis told the court: "So that we're clear, the physical relationship ended pre-indictment."

Willis stood accused of financially benefitting from the Trump RICO case by engaging in a self-enrichment scheme with Wade, a private practice lawyer whom she had hired to head the Trump prosecution team. For his work on the Trump case, Wade pocketed over $770,000 in taxpayer-funded paychecks under a lucrative county contract that Willis awarded him.

Over the course of the Trump investigation, Willis and Wade, as lovers, then took luxury trips around the world, including wine tastings in Napa Valley and cruises in the Caribbean. In court, Wade admitted to picking up the tab for much of these travel expenses, while Willis claimed they split the costs, with her repaying him in cash, hence why she could not provide physical proof of the transactions. Willis asserted that her word alone was "enough" to corroborate the claims without having to offer any supplementary evidence.

Lawyer: "You have no proof of any reimbursement [to Wade for vacations] because it's all cash?



Fani: "The testimony of one witness is enough to prove a fact. Are you telling me I'm lying?"



Lawyer: "I'm asking if you have any proof."



Fani: "The proof is what I just told you." pic.twitter.com/JhD5iFaYxA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 15, 2024

Following Wednesday's convening of the Georgia Senate special committee that's investigating Willis, state Sen. Bill Cowsert, who is in charge of the panel's probe, was asked if he's aware of her expedition with Wade on the West Coast. The state senators are currently seeking legal enforcement of a subpoena that would compel a combative Willis to testify before them.

"People have travel plans," Cowsert replied, FOX 5 Atlanta reports. "It doesn't matter if she's traveling with Mr. Wade or her mother or anybody else. That's not our concern, our business, and I'm sure she may have some time off."

Cowsert stressed that he will not judge or criticize her whereabouts; however, he placed emphasis on Willis informing the committee of when she will be in Atlanta and able to testify.

Advertisement

This was not the first time that Willis and Wade were caught on camera since their scandal derailed the Trump election interference case.

The prosecutorial pair was seen on police body-worn recording when the Democrat DA's pregnant daughter, 25-year-old Kinaya Imani Willis, was arrested in August after allegedly violating Georgia's Hands-Free Act, which prohibits drivers from using a hand-held electronic device while operating a vehicle. The police report says she was on the phone with her mother at the time.

BREAKING: Fani Willis shows up on the side of the road with her "ex" *Nathan Wade* after her daughter was arrested for a suspended license.



You literally can't make this up.



New bodycam footage shows Willis with Wade, a man who she claimed she was no longer in a relationship… pic.twitter.com/L3xpkvQfGw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 4, 2024

Eventually, both Willis and Wade showed up at the scene of Kinaya's arrest. An officer, shaking Wade's hand, asked if they were Kinaya's "mom and dad." Willis corrected him. "Just a friend," she said.

Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.