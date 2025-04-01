There's Been an Update in the DOGE and USAID Saga

As Townhall covered, when President Donald Trump’s administration was created, so was a new agency, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), guided by Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

Days after its creation, DOGE fed the US Agency for International Development “into the wood chipper,” as Musk touted on X.

Predictably, an angry legal battle ensued. And, late last week, a federal appeals court cleared the way for DOGE to continue its efforts to cut wasteful spending from USAID (via Fox News):

Last week, a federal judge in Maryland ruled efforts to halt USAID functions were likely unconstitutional, ordering its reinstatement. A federal appeals court in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday issued a stay, temporarily blocking the judge’s order that prohibited DOGE from working with USAID. It also barred biopharmaceutical executive Jeremy Levin from leading the agency. Friday's decision extends the stay until the appeal is resolved.

Townhall detailed how USAID shamelessly spent taxpayer dollars on woke initiatives across the world. One of these projects was a transgender clinic in India. The clinic recently shuttered.

In Hyderabad, the Mitr Clinic provided transgender “care” to 150 to 200 transgender patients a month. Most of them had HIV. In a report detailing the clinic’s closure, BBC claimed that India has about two million transgender people.

Musk affirmed that this story about USAID’s funding was true in a post on X.

That’s what American tax dollars were funding https://t.co/E4IQSoj9NV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2025

Elon Musk and DOGE are bringing much-needed accountability to our out-of-control bureaucracy as they take a chainsaw to rampant waste, fraud, and abuse.

