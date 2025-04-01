Watch Darrell Issa Obliterate Jasmine Crockett's Self-Righteous Performance About Protecti...
Matt Taibbi Lays Out Biden-Era Censorship of Conservatives on Social Media
Trump Rakes Democrat Senator Over the Coals for Trying to Stop Tariffs
Sen. Cory Booker Has Been Railing Against Trump on Senate Floor for 16...
Attorney General Orders Prosecutors to Seek Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione
VIP
NRA Files Lawsuit Challenging Colorado's Gun Excise Tax
Marine Le Pen Was Barred From Seeking Public Office. Trump, Musk Have...
Three Words Explain March's Illegal Border Crossing Numbers
VIP
Voters in This State Show Support for Creating a State-Level DOGE
Madness: Why British Cops Showed Up at a Family's Home and Arrested Both...
Harvard Funding Under Review Over Antisemitism
Fani Willis Caught Again With Lover After Insisting Affair Ended
DOGE Just Gutted the US Institute of Peace
Local Outlet Goes After Marsha Blackburn Over Town Hall Event, but That’s Not...
Tipsheet

Right Before Corey Booker Began His Crying on the Senate Floor, His Staffer Was Arrested

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 01, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Capitol police officers arrested a staffer for Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) on Monday for allegedly carrying a handgun on Capitol ground without a permit.

In a statement provided to The Hill, the police confirmed that “Yesterday afternoon a Member of Congress led an IDed staff member around security screening at the Hart Senate Office Building.” The statement further explained that “the IDed staff member – who is a retired law enforcement officer – told our officers he was armed.”

Advertisement

The individual has been identified as 59-year-old Kevin A. Batts, The Hill reported. “All weapons are prohibited from Capitol Grounds, even if you are a retired law enforcement officer, or have a permit to carry in another state or the District of Columbia,” Capitol police said.

NOTUS saw police arresting Batts on Monday evening. “Senator Booker’s office employs a retired Newark police detective as a New Jersey-based driver who often accompanies him to events. We are working to better understand the circumstances around this,” Booker’s spokesperson told the news outlet.

Carrying a firearm on U.S. Capitol grounds without a license is a federal offense. The law prohibits the carrying of a firearm, dangerous weapon, explosive, or incendiary device on the premises unless it is authorized by law enforcement.

The offense is categorized as a misdemeanor and can result in a fine and/or imprisonment of up to six months.

A Texas man was convicted for carrying a gun onto Capitol grounds during the January 6, 2021, riot.

Meanwhile, Sen. Booker has been on the Senate floor since Monday night speaking out against President Donald Trump’s agenda. He has been speaking for over 16 hours.

Recommended

Watch Darrell Issa Obliterate Jasmine Crockett's Self-Righteous Performance About Protecting Judges Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The senator read letters from constituents to pass the time. One of the letters came from an individual who lost her job when the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) made cuts to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The senator also slammed the Trump administration for making cuts to Social Security offices. However, he is not in this alone. Several other Democratic senators joined him to give their two cents about how horrible they think the Trump administration is. Booker has also been padding his time by taking questions from his colleagues.

If he keeps this up, he might just break the record set by Strom Thurmond when he filibustered the Civil Rights Act of 1957. He spoke for 24 hours and 18 minutes.

Tags: CAPITOL HILL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Darrell Issa Obliterate Jasmine Crockett's Self-Righteous Performance About Protecting Judges Matt Vespa
Madness: Why British Cops Showed Up at a Family's Home and Arrested Both Parents Guy Benson
Fani Willis Caught Again With Lover After Insisting Affair Ended Mia Cathell
We've Been Played – Badly Alan Joseph Bauer
The Atlantic Got Caught Lying Again. This Time on a Deportation Fake News Sob Story. Matt Vespa
Matt Taibbi Lays Out Biden-Era Censorship of Conservatives on Social Media Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch Darrell Issa Obliterate Jasmine Crockett's Self-Righteous Performance About Protecting Judges Matt Vespa
Advertisement