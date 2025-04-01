Right Before Corey Booker Began His Crying on the Senate Floor, His Staffer Was Arrested

Capitol police officers arrested a staffer for Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) on Monday for allegedly carrying a handgun on Capitol ground without a permit.

In a statement provided to The Hill, the police confirmed that “Yesterday afternoon a Member of Congress led an IDed staff member around security screening at the Hart Senate Office Building.” The statement further explained that “the IDed staff member – who is a retired law enforcement officer – told our officers he was armed.”

The individual has been identified as 59-year-old Kevin A. Batts, The Hill reported. “All weapons are prohibited from Capitol Grounds, even if you are a retired law enforcement officer, or have a permit to carry in another state or the District of Columbia,” Capitol police said.

NOTUS saw police arresting Batts on Monday evening. “Senator Booker’s office employs a retired Newark police detective as a New Jersey-based driver who often accompanies him to events. We are working to better understand the circumstances around this,” Booker’s spokesperson told the news outlet.

Carrying a firearm on U.S. Capitol grounds without a license is a federal offense. The law prohibits the carrying of a firearm, dangerous weapon, explosive, or incendiary device on the premises unless it is authorized by law enforcement.

The offense is categorized as a misdemeanor and can result in a fine and/or imprisonment of up to six months.

A Texas man was convicted for carrying a gun onto Capitol grounds during the January 6, 2021, riot.

Meanwhile, Sen. Booker has been on the Senate floor since Monday night speaking out against President Donald Trump’s agenda. He has been speaking for over 16 hours.

The senator read letters from constituents to pass the time. One of the letters came from an individual who lost her job when the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) made cuts to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The senator also slammed the Trump administration for making cuts to Social Security offices. However, he is not in this alone. Several other Democratic senators joined him to give their two cents about how horrible they think the Trump administration is. Booker has also been padding his time by taking questions from his colleagues.

If he keeps this up, he might just break the record set by Strom Thurmond when he filibustered the Civil Rights Act of 1957. He spoke for 24 hours and 18 minutes.