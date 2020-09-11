How Many Nobel Peace Prize Nominations Will Trump Receive?

Earlier this week, President Trump was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by a member of the Norwegian Parliament. The historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates brokered by President Trump is what prompted the nomination. Well, President Trump has now received a second nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, this time for brokering another historic agreement between the countries of Kosovo, Serbia and Israel.

Trump's latest Nobel Peace Prize nomination comes from Swedish Parliament member Magnus Jacobsson. The lawmaker shared a letter on Friday, addressed to the Nobel Committee, in which Jacobsson reveals his nomination of the Trump administration and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia for their joint work in forging the historic accord.

"I have nominated the US Gov. and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House," Jacobsson wrote to the committee. "Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace."

As Katie reported last week, President Trump signed a historic peace agreement between Israel, Kosovo and Serbia normalizing relations following decades of political stalemate between the countries.

"I am pleased to announce yet another historic commitment. Serbia and Kosovo have each committed to economic normalization," President Trump said in a statement. "After a violent and tragic history and years of failed negotiations, my Administration proposed a new way of bridging the divide. By focusing on job creation and economic growth, the two countries were able to reach a real breakthrough on economic cooperation across a broad range of issues."

The president also announced that Israel and Kosovo would be normalizing ties and establishing diplomatic relations. Serbia committed to establishing a commercial office in Israel and moving its embassy to Jerusalem.

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, who played a major role in brokering the deal, blasted the liberal media during a White House briefing last Friday after the press's questions expressed an apparent disinterest in the diplomatic breakthrough.

"I don’t know if you can find it on a map, but this is atrocious. I have to tell you guys, you might be too young to understand what this issue is about. Maybe the older journalists should step up and say this is a big deal. This is a big issue," Grenell scolded reporters.

Grenell's full beatdown of the press is well worth the watch.