'People Aren't Listening to You': Ric Grenell Rips into the Press Over Their Clown Show Antics at WH Briefing

You might not know it, but today was a huge day on the diplomatic front for the united states. Katie wrote it up. There’s been a normalization of relations between Serbia, Kosovo, and Israel. Serbia is actually committed to opening an embassy in Jerusalem:

President Trump officially signed a deal normalizing relations between Kosovo, Serbia and Israel at the White House Friday, ending decades of a political statement between the countries. "I am pleased to announce yet another historic commitment. Serbia and Kosovo have each committed to economic normalization. After a violent and tragic history and years of failed negotiations, my Administration proposed a new way of bridging the divide. By focusing on job creation and economic growth, the two countries were able to reach a real breakthrough on economic cooperation across a broad range of issues," President Trump released in a statement. "We have also made additional progress on reaching peace in the Middle East. Kosovo and Israel have agreed to normalization of ties and the establishment of diplomatic relations. Serbia has committed to opening a commercial office in Jerusalem this month and to move its embassy to Jerusalem by July."

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell helped broker the agreement and stopped by the White House Briefing Room to answer some questions, only they weren’t about this historic agreement. Tired on the liberal media’s antics, he tore into White House press corps, noting that they might not be able to comprehend why this is such a big deal (via The Federalist):

Former Acting Director of the National Intelligence Richard Grenell offered blunt advice to reporters at the White House press briefing Friday when journalists began to grill the former senior Trump official on unrelated issues to the day’s events. […] “I don’t know if you can find it on a map, but this is atrocious. I have to tell you guys, you might be too young to understand what this issue is about. Maybe the older journalists should step up and say this is a big deal. This is a big issue.”

He added that no one listens to them outside of Washington DC and they don’t know what happens outside the beltway. Some folks did not take too kindly at being lectured about their questioning. Once again, the arrogance and insufferable self-righteousness of the liberal media press was on display. You people aren’t First Responders. You’re laughable clowns that do the bidding of the Democratic Party.