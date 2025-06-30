BBB Update: 44 Democrats Vote to Allow Criminal Illegals on Medicaid

During the Senate’s “vote-a-rama” on President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, 44 Democrats voted in favor of provisions that would extend Medicaid eligibility to illegal immigrants, a move that sparked strong criticism from conservative lawmakers.

While supporters of the bill argue that this change would ensure access to vital healthcare services for illegal immigrants, potentially improving public health outcomes. However, critics counter that argument, saying that extending Medicaid beyond U.S. citizens is anti-American and rewards illegal behavior, and undermines immigration laws and enforcement efforts. Republicans also cite concerns that expanding Medicaid to illegal aliens would divert healthcare resources away from legal residents and strain the system.

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough prevented the Senate bill from including a provision that would block Medicaid benefits for illegal immigrants. This decision has been criticized by some who say the measure goes against the wishes of millions of voters who oppose taxpayer-funded benefits for undocumented individuals.

Senator Jim Banks (R-Ind.) called the move "shameful."

The Senate began its marathon amendment voting session, also called a vote-a-rama, early Monday morning, following extensive debate and a full reading of the bill. Lawmakers flocked to the Senate to cast their vote on the Trump administration’s megabill, which will continue voting through hundreds of amendments—no cap—until the vote-a-rama concludes. A final vote is not expected to come until after midnight. Following this, any Senate-approved changes must then return to the House for another vote before the bill can reach the president’s desk.

Over the weekend, the bill cleared two major procedural vote hurdles, with two Republican senators opposing its advancement. A single GOP defection could block the bill in this reconciliation process. A Final Senate passage and a House vote remain, with Trump aiming to sign by July 2.

President Trump's bill is packed with numerous pro-American measures, including historic tax relief, enhanced border enforcement, and pro-growth economic reforms.