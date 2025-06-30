Is This the Idaho Firefighter Sniper?

Idaho is reeling from a heinous act of violence that left two firefighters dead. On Sunday, someone intentionally started a fire in the hills outside Coeur d’Alene—it was a trap. As first responders and members of the fire department arrived, they were fired upon by an unseen sniper.

The attack led to federal officers being deployed on the scene; the shooter did engage with law enforcement. The individual was found dead with a rifle near the scene of the incident. It’s unclear if he was shot and killed by police or died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At the time, authorities did not know if there was one shooter or multiple suspects. They’re confident the individual they found deceased was the sole perpetrator, who was identified as Wess Roley, 20 (via NY Post):

Idaho shooting suspect ID’ed as 20-year-old Wess Roley pic.twitter.com/fJZvE8dsqG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 30, 2025

The suspect in the sh00ting that k*lled two Idaho firefighters and injured another is 20-year-old Wess Roley.



- He has a prior arrest for as*ault in 2024. This incident involved him allegedly attacking a woman with a knife, for which he was charged with felony as*ault with a… pic.twitter.com/JT0hvMheal — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) June 30, 2025

The sniper who shot dead two firefighters in an ambush in Idaho was identified by officials Monday as 20-year-old Wess Roley — and an eerie photo shows him glaring sinisterly into a camera. Roley’s body was found near his weapon at the scene of a fire he started Sunday afternoon to lure the unsuspecting smoke-eaters to the scene, a law-enforcement official told The Associated Press. He ended up killing two responding firefighters and critically wounding a third, authorities said. It is unclear whether Roley was eventually killed by a cop’s bullet or took his own life, Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris told reporters at a press conference. […] Firefighters quickly realized they’d been lured into a psychotic trap and desperately called for back up, according to terrifying 911 calls they made from the scene. “I’m pinned down,” a firefighter said in the frantic call. “It’s clear to me that this fire was set intentionally to draw us in. […] Neither of the two firefighters killed have been identified yet, while a third firefighter was left “fighting for his life” after he was struck by a bullet. He is now in stable condition.

What a sick, twisted man.