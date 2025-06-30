Here's What Trump Said to the FED Chair. It Was Brutal.

Why aren’t the interest rates being lowered? The economy is booming, inflation has decreased, and we’re no longer in economic Armageddon territory. So, why is Jerome Powell keeping the economy hamstrung with the interest rates at the Federal Reserve? President Trump wants to know, and he sent a letter to that effect to Chairman Jerome Powell. It was brutal (via The Hill):

President Trump on Monday shared a handwritten note to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell urging him to lower interest rates, his latest attempt to push the central bank to do so.

Trump posted on Truth Social complaining that Powell and the rest of the Federal Reserve board of governors “should be ashamed of themselves” for declining to lower interest rates.

“They have one of the easiest, yet most prestigious, jobs in America, and they have FAILED — And continue to do so,” Trump wrote.

Attached to the post was an image of interest rates set by other central banks around the world, which Trump had written on in Sharpie to deliver a message to Powell.

“Jerome – You are, as usual, ‘too late.’ You have cost the USA A fortune – and continue to do so – you should lower the rate – by a lot!” Trump wrote.

“Hundreds of billions of dollars being lost! No inflation,” he added, along with his signature.

Trump also added a handwritten annotation to argue the United States should be among the countries with the lowest interest rates, at 1.75 percent or less.