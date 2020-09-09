Trump Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize

President Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, who cited the recent peace deal brokered between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News.

In his nomination letter to the Nobel Committee, the politician said the Israel-UAE agreement “could be a game changer” because other Middle Eastern countries may follow suit, turning “the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity.”

Also cited in the letter was the president’s “key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties and … creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea, as well as dealing with the nuclear capabilities of North Korea.” Tybring-Gjedde, further, praised Trump for withdrawing a large number of troops from the Middle East. “Indeed, Trump has broken a 39-year-old streak of American Presidents either starting a war or bringing the United States into an international armed conflict. The last president to avoid doing so was Peace Prize laureate Jimmy Carter,” he wrote. (Fox News)

This marks the second time Tybring-Gjedde has nominated Trump. In 2018 the lawmaker submitted a nomination for the Singapore summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. Nevertheless, he insists he is “not a big Trump supporter.”

“The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts – not on the way he behaves sometimes,” he told Fox News. “The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing.”

Though he had been in office less than a year, Obama won the Peace Prize in 2009 for his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between people … [the Committee attached] special importance to Obama’s vision of and work for a world without nuclear weapons.”

There are 318 candidates this year for the prize, the "fourth-highest number of candidate's ever," according to the Committee. Of those, "211 are individuals and 107 are organizations."