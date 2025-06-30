BOOM: Harvard Violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, Could Lose ALL Federal Funding

Harvard University and the Trump administration have been at war for months over allegations that the institution, which has become a hot bed for antisemitism and pro-Hamas propaganda, arguably becoming a training camp for radical Islamic terrorists, did not fully protect the rights of its student body when these far-left hooligans took over campus last year.

The school was part of a nationwide kerfuffle, as numerous colleges caved or coddled pro-Hamas students who spewed vile antisemitic rhetoric at classmates. Trump threatened to cut federal grants to Harvard, now the government has cause to further its case to cut funding over the latest civil rights finding (via Politico):

JUST IN - Trump admin finds Harvard failed to protect Jewish students "from discrimination based on race or national origin" and threatens to cut all funding — AP — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 30, 2025

🚨 BREAKING - HUGE: Trump administration officially finds Harvard in VIOLATION of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which bans discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin...



...and ALL federal funding may now be canceled.



FAFO!



Harmeet Dhillon is laying down… pic.twitter.com/wYqzzqYKzS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 30, 2025

The Trump administration formally accused Harvard University of violating federal civil rights laws and failing to mount an appropriate response to alleged campus antisemitism. Monday’s notice marked a stark and renewed threat to Harvard’s federal funding amid quiet negotiations between the elite school and government authorities that have otherwise been replete with court fights, threats to Harvard’s research funding and foreign student enrollment — and the recent possibility of a detente raised by President Donald Trump. “Failure to institute adequate changes immediately will result in the loss of all federal financial resources and continue to affect Harvard’s relationship with the federal government,” administration officials, including Justice Department civil rights chief Harmeet K. Dhillon, wrote in a letter to Harvard President Alan Garber. “Harvard may of course continue to operate free of federal privileges, and perhaps such an opportunity will spur a commitment to excellence that will help Harvard thrive once again,” the officials said. The institution could also lose federal student aid — one of the most severe consequences a university can face — if it doesn’t agree to a resolution. About a fifth of Harvard’s undergraduate students rely on a federal grant reserved for low-income students. Harvard objected to the government’s allegations, saying it had shared its own report on antisemitism and anti-Israeli bias with authorities while outlining ways it had strengthened its internal policies and disciplined violators in response to the government’s investigation.

Lay down the hammer, Mr. President. Cut off funding to these jihadists. There was also chatter from the president about taxing the endowment.

All these people had to do was shut down the terrorists--how hard could that be?