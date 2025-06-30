Karoline Leavitt Was Asked If Trump Wants Zohran Mamdani Deported. Here’s What She Said.

Speaking to reporters from the White House on Monday, press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked flat-out if President Donald Trump wants to see New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani deported.

Mamdani, a radical, antisemitic leftist, won the New York City primary race for mayor.

“Does President Trump want Zohran Mamdani deported?” Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked.

“I haven’t heard him say that or call for that, but certainly he does not want this individual to be elected. I was just speaking to him about it and his radical policies that will completely crush New York City, which is obviously a city that the President holds near and dear to his heart,” Leavitt said.

Doocey pointed out that Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) wants Attorney General Pam Bondi to work on getting Mamdani deported over the fact that he could have misrepresented or concealed material support for terrorism based on rap lyrics he wrote several years ago.

"I have not seen those claims, but surely, if they are true, it’s something that should be investigated," Leavitt said.

🚨 JUST IN: Rep. Andy Ogles just formally asked Attorney General Bondi to REVOKE Zohran Mamdani’s citizenship and DEPORT him back to Uganda



Mamdani was openly supporting TERR0R ORGANIZATIONS prior to becoming a citizen, making him INELIGIBLE.



Additionally, Leavitt confirmed that President Trump would be visiting “Alligator Alcatraz,” the new holding facility for illegal aliens in the Everglades. The facility has a one-way road into the facility and the only way out is by flight. The facility is surrounded by alligators and other dangerous wildlife.

As Townhall covered, Florida’s attorney general stated that the facility would have “nowhere to go” and “nowhere to hide.”

🚨BREAKING — President Trump will soon travel to Florida to attend the opening of a NEW illegal alien detention center —“Alligator Alcatraz.”



“I think his [Trump’s] trip to this detention facility actually underscores the need to pass the One Big, Beautiful Bill…the last administration let in nearly 20 million illegal people from all over the world…this administration is focused on arresting and detaining them,” she explained.