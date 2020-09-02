Not Even Children Are Safe From the Left's Violence Toward Trump Supporters

Police are investigating a report of a woman in Boulder, Colorado, who allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old boy and attempted to steal a pro-Trump yard sign the pre-teen was carrying. Police say the woman was unsuccessful in her efforts to rob the child of the campaign sign.

The Boulder Daily Camera (BDC) reports the incident occurred around 3 p.m. local time when the boy was riding his bicycle and carrying a yard sign promoting President Trump's reelection campaign. The woman allegedly saw the sign, made a U-turn on her moped (you knew she had a moped), and began assaulting the child over the boy's political poster, according to police.

Police said the suspect was a white woman in her 20s or 30s, last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, and a tan jacket. The boy's father was notified of the alleged attack, and police say the case remains under investigation.

If the Bradley effect exists at all, surely it's in full-effect during a time when Trump supporters are routinely assaulted, beaten, and killed by leftists over their support for the president.

An Antifa member is suspected of shooting and killing a Trump supporter in Portland this past weekend.

In July, Bernell Trammell, a black, 60-year-old boisterous Trump supporter, was shot and killed by an unknown assailant outside his business in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Charlie Chace, an 82-year-old Air Force veteran, was attacked and beaten by a 27-year-old liberal man in June. Chace was displaying a pro-Trump sign when the liberal man allegedly stopped his car, ripped the sign from Chace's hands, and body slammed the elderly vet to the ground. The liberal then allegedly kicked Chace several times in the ribs and legs with leather-pointed shoes.

Earlier this year, a group of Republicans in Jacksonville, Florida were targeted by the driver of a van who accelerated and plowed into the group's voter registration tent. According to the arrest report, the 27-year-old suspect told police that he targeted the tent because he didn't like President Trump.

And a 15-year-old Trump supporter in a MAGA hat was attacked outside a polling site in New Hampshire earlier this year. Police said a 34-year-old man exiting the polling place slapped the boy across the face and assaulted two adults who attempted to intervene on the boy's behalf. According to the boy's mother, her son was "traumatized" by the incident.

People are routinely attacked for wearing MAGA hats, or even red hats that Democrats mistake for MAGA hats.

The mainstream media doesn't report the routine violence against pro-Trump supporters because the media hates Trump supporters every bit as much as the lunatics attacking them do. The media believes Trump supporters deserve the violence because they're horrible people. And in that sense, all Trump supporters are Nicholas Sandmann and the victims of a slanderous media. The media should apologize immediatley. A million-dollar settlement would be nice, too.