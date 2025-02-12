Wait Until You See How the Federal Government Stores Retirement Files
Noem Claws Back FEMA Funding Sent to Illegals in New York
White House Slaps Down 'Constitutional Crisis' Narrative
We Found Videos on the Judge Who Blocked Trump's Funding Freeze, and Hoo...
Independent Reporter Brought the Receipts to Shred The New York Times' Anti-Elon Nonsense
This Is the Law Democrats are Using to Stop Trump’s Agenda
Pete Hegseth Lays Out the Trump Administration's Plan to End War in Ukraine
Here's How USAID Pause Affects Abortion Giant Planned Parenthood
Blagojevich Speaks Out After Trump Pardon
‘Fearless’: Reactions Pour in After Gabbard’s Confirmation
Scott Jennings Exposes Yet Another Liberal Talking Point Against Trump
VIP
Fun Trolling vs. Bad Trolling
A Dem Rep Tried to Be Edgy in Attacking Trump. The Phrasing Was...
VIP
How Is Biden Viewed Among All the Living Presidents? Here’s What a Poll...
Tipsheet

Pam Bondi Announces Charges Against Kathy Hochul, Letitia James

Mia Cathell
Mia Cathell  |  February 12, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Newly sworn-in Attorney General Pam Bondi held her first U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) press briefing Wednesday where she announced federal charges filed against the state of New York, specifically Gov. Kathy Hochul, the state's AG Letitia James, and Commissioner Mark Schroeder of the state's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Advertisement

"New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops today," Bondi said.

Bondi's department has already sued the city of Chicago, the state of Illinois, and Cook County over their so-called "sanctuary" laws that shield illegal aliens from federal immigration enforcement.

"New York didn't listen, so now you're next," Bondi said, later adding: "Get ready."

"This is a new DOJ," declared Bondi, "and we are taking steps to protect Americans."

Tammy Nobles, an Angel mom whose 20-year-old daughter, Kayla Hamilton, was brutally murdered by an MS-13 gang member, spoke after Bondi and recounted the horrific 2022 death of her child.

Recommended

We Found Videos on the Judge Who Blocked Trump's Funding Freeze, and Hoo Boy Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"She was raped and murdered by someone who should not have been in our country," Bondi said. "Yet he was released [and] flown to Maryland where he committed this violent murder."

Bondi said Nobles represented many other Angel parents across America "who have suffered because of what the Biden administration did."

"If you are a state not complying with federal law, you're next," Bondi warned other Democrat-led "sanctuary" jurisdictions. "Get ready."

Tags: PRESIDENT TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Found Videos on the Judge Who Blocked Trump's Funding Freeze, and Hoo Boy Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Exposes Yet Another Liberal Talking Point Against Trump Rebecca Downs
Independent Reporter Brought the Receipts to Shred The New York Times' Anti-Elon Nonsense Matt Vespa
This Is the Law Democrats are Using to Stop Trump’s Agenda Jeff Charles
‘Fearless’: Reactions Pour in After Gabbard’s Confirmation Madeline Leesman
A Dem Rep Tried to Be Edgy in Attacking Trump. The Phrasing Was a Disaster. Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Found Videos on the Judge Who Blocked Trump's Funding Freeze, and Hoo Boy Matt Vespa
Advertisement