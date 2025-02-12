Pam Bondi Announces Charges Against Kathy Hochul, Letitia James

Newly sworn-in Attorney General Pam Bondi held her first U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) press briefing Wednesday where she announced federal charges filed against the state of New York, specifically Gov. Kathy Hochul, the state's AG Letitia James, and Commissioner Mark Schroeder of the state's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

"New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops today," Bondi said.

AG BONDI WARNS STATES IGNORING FEDERAL IMMIGRATION LAW: "If you are a state not complying with federal law, you're next. Get ready."



She's not playing around. 👀 pic.twitter.com/imPHxWCrJF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 12, 2025

Bondi's department has already sued the city of Chicago, the state of Illinois, and Cook County over their so-called "sanctuary" laws that shield illegal aliens from federal immigration enforcement.

"New York didn't listen, so now you're next," Bondi said, later adding: "Get ready."

"This is a new DOJ," declared Bondi, "and we are taking steps to protect Americans."

Tammy Nobles, an Angel mom whose 20-year-old daughter, Kayla Hamilton, was brutally murdered by an MS-13 gang member, spoke after Bondi and recounted the horrific 2022 death of her child.

"She was raped and murdered by someone who should not have been in our country," Bondi said. "Yet he was released [and] flown to Maryland where he committed this violent murder."

Bondi said Nobles represented many other Angel parents across America "who have suffered because of what the Biden administration did."

"If you are a state not complying with federal law, you're next," Bondi warned other Democrat-led "sanctuary" jurisdictions. "Get ready."