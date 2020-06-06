Massachusetts

Donald Trump Jr. Thanks Elderly Trump Supporter Attacked by Liberal

Posted: Jun 06, 2020 3:05 PM
Donald Trump Jr. called an elderly Trump supporter and thanked him for his support after the 82-year-old man was violently attacked by a 27-year-old liberal. 

"I've never seen a character in a movie that looked as scary, ugly and angry as this person," the elderly man told Howie Carr on Friday. "The face, I've never seen a face like that in my 82 years. It was just so scary. I was kind of like frozen for a little while." 

The president's son then called into the show and thanked the man for his support. 

"I saw your story. I’m sorry you had to go through that, and we really appreciate the support," Trump Jr. said. "That shouldn’t be going on in America, and I just want to say thank you for your steadfast loyalty and service to our country. It means the world to us."

"I have to thank you guys," the man teared up as he spoke to the president's son. "You don’t know how much you mean to us."

Charlie Chace, an Air Force veteran, is known for his support of President Trump. The Massachusetts man is often seen donning pro-Trump clothing as he holds his pro-Trump poster for drivers in Fall River to see. But on Tuesday, one of those drivers stopped his vehicle and viciously attacked the elderly man. 

27-year-old Aidan Courtright was arrested after allegedly ripping the sign from Chace's hands, bodyslamming the senior citizen on the ground before kicking Chace numerous times in the ribs and legs with leather-pointed shoes. 

WHDH Boston reports the suspect then got back in his vehicle and proceeded to drive away. Two witnesses who saw the incident and corroborate Chace's version of events took down the suspect's license plate. Courtright was contacted by police before turning himself in a short time later. 

Police noticed visible bruising on the victim's body and transported the elderly man to a local hospital for evaluation.

Courtright is now facing multiple charges, including assault and battery on a person over 60, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, vandalism of personal property, and a civil rights violation with injury. 

Back on his feet, Chace says he plans to return to the scene of the crime and continue his support for President Trump. 

"This will not scare me away," Chace told Donald Trump Jr. "I’ll do this continuously until the election."

