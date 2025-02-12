Trump Spoke With Putin. Here's Where They Plan to Meet.

President Donald Trump spoke with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, as he shared in a Truth Social post that morning. Such a phone call, and the post, comes after Marc Fogel, an American being held prisoner in Russia, was released and came to the White House on Tuesday night.

I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects. We both reflected on the Great History of our Nations, and… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 12, 2025

The post mentioned Fogel's return, as well as a whole host of other topics, including bringing an end to the war with Ukraine, which started under the Biden-Harris administration. Even still more topics were discussed, according to Trump.

As the lengthy post read:

I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects. We both reflected on the Great History of our Nations, and the fact that we fought so successfully together in World War II, remembering, that Russia lost tens of millions of people, and we, likewise, lost so many! We each talked about the strengths of our respective Nations, and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together. But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine. President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, “COMMON SENSE.” We both believe very strongly in it. We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy, of Ukraine, to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now. I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful. Millions of people have died in a War that would not have happened if I were President, but it did happen, so it must end. No more lives should be lost! I want to thank President Putin for his time and effort with respect to this call, and for the release, yesterday, of Marc Fogel, a wonderful man that I personally greeted last night at the White House. I believe this effort will lead to a successful conclusion, hopefully soon!

Trump certainly has made quite the use of social media, often making announcements and issuing policy directives there. Towards the end of such a post, he mentions many in his administration, and how he expects them to play a role in the negotiations to end this war that started under his predecessor.

"I have asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of the CIA John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, to lead the negotiations which, I feel strongly, will be successful," Trump's post read in part.

The Truth Social post also indicated that the two leaders would be calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who himself also shared to X in a video message that he spoke with Trump. Such a post over X included positive and hopeful things to say about such a call.

I had a long and detailed conversation with President Trump. I appreciate his genuine interest in our shared opportunities and how we can bring about real peace together.



We discussed many aspects—diplomatic, military, and economic—and President Trump informed me about what… pic.twitter.com/flmigxqtbl — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 12, 2025

"We believe that America’s strength, together with Ukraine and all our partners, is enough to push Russia to peace," Zelenskyy's post mentioned, and he himself also spoke of the call with Trump involving "very substantive negotiations." He also tellingly spoke as America coming from a position of strength now. "We believe that America's strength is sufficient to pressure Russia and Putin into peace, together with us, together with all our partners.

Zelenskyy also shared that he met with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to prepare an agreement, and they hope to present the details at the Munich Conference, which will involve Vice President JD Vance.





As for the next steps, Trump also intends to meet in person with Putin. As he explained to reporters at the Oval Office that same day, such a meeting will occur "probably in Saudi Arabia" for the first time to "see if we can get something done," speaking about a need to end the war, calling it "a disaster" and "really, a bloody, horrible war." Trump also spoke about Munich, as Zelenskyy had referenced in his video message.