Scott Jennings Exposes Yet Another Liberal Talking Point Against Trump

The liberals over at CNN have truly lost it as Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media freak out over how President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are cleaning up government waste. On Monday night, Scott Jennings schooled the entire panel on "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip" about a "constitutional crisis." He was back at it on Tuesday, confronting liberal guests on Trump, from what Democrats' aim is in opposing him to how he's taking action on the Israel-Hamas war and the Gaza region.

As former White House Senior Director Nayyera Haq spoke of "a joke" as the panel was discussing the ways in which Trump has been reacting to the many decisions against him, and the questions that are presented and executive authority, Jennings reminded what's really a joke.

"Here's what I think is a joke, that you have these partisan hack Democrat attorney generals [sic], they get together, and the only thing they know how to do is try to nullify the results of the last election by venue shopping these district court judges, they find the most lunatic liberals they can, they file lawsuits knowing full well they're going to try to usurp the president's authority, tie this up in court for years. I hope you're happy," Jennings pointed out, addressing a point he also made the night before.

Former Assistant Special Watergate Prosecutor Nick Akerman, who was also a former assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, had also joined the panel for such a segment, which involved sparring with Jennings. That involved expressing concerns about Musk, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and personal data.

"To the government and to every American citizen who's got their information in there, Social Security numbers, their tax numbers. That stuff is sacrosanct. And you've got people going in there who don't know anything about the data systems," Akerman insisted, adding, "he knows nothing about this."

While the panel discussion got quite heated, Jennings was able to get a word in edgewise, pointing out to Akerman that "your view, you're here as our legal expert, but your view is because you don't personally believe they know enough that the duly elected president who appointed a Treasury secretary and who appoints special appointees, like Elon Musk, shouldn't be able to act as the president because you don't personally believe they know enough? Is that how it works? Or do elections mean anything to you?"

"Well, it's got nothing to do with elections," Akerman answered, though fellow panelist Emily Austin took issue with such a remark. "The truth was told tonight," Jennings declared, as the panel discussion devolved even further from there before the segment tuned into Mark Fogel coming to the White House after being freed from a Russian prison.

“It has nothing to do with elections.”



"It has nothing to do with elections."

The truth was told last night on @cnn: the lawfare against Trump is nothing more than an effort to nullify the results of the 2024 election. The Left believes Trump shouldn't be allowed to govern. It's that simple.

The panel discussions continued further during the hour, though, as Jennings also confronted Rula Jebreal about Hamas still holding Israelis hostage, and what's next for Gaza with Trump now in office.

Jennings was barely able to get a sentence in before Jebreal spewed pro-Hamas propaganda. As Jennings offered that "the reason we're here with this hostage situation this weekend is because Hamas decided to stop participating in the deal that was brokered as Donald Trump was coming into office," Jebreal jumped in to say "that's not accurate," claiming that "the Israeli newspapers today... say that Israel violated the ceasefire." She doubled down on that point, as other panelists also tried to jump in to speak to that.

"But our ally--but our ally is Israel and you can't trust Hamas," Jennings reminded, which ought to be common knowledge, but apparently is not for the "Palestinian Foreign Policy Commentator," as Jebreal claimed that "our allies violated the ceasefire."

Jennings sought to remind her of why the Israel-Hamas war is going on today, which is because Hamas terrorists attacked on October 7, 2023, and killed 1,200 Israelis, with not even babies or Holocaust survivors being spared from gruesome fates. Hamas also engaged in torture, rape, and kidnapping, taking approximately 250 hostages.



As Jennings aptly asked, his tone passionate, "Who started it in the beginning? Who started in the first place?"

Jebreal did not properly answer the question, to put it most charitably towards her. If she was actually looking to answer the question, such a response looks to blame Israel, the victim. "Israel violated the ceasefire, killed 100 Palestinians during the ceasefire," she insisted.



"We're here because Hamas kidnapped, raped and murdered. And now they're violating this deal, which wasn't even a great deal to begin with. It did get a few people back, which I'm sure is the best of what we're going to see," Jennings reminded. "And so, what Donald Trump is trying to do right now is get this thing moving again because these people need to come back. That's number one. Number two, I think he just wants the other states in the Middle East to do something."

"They already offered him to do something," Jebreal insisted, saying not one word about the events of October 7.



"And to take ownership of some people here. To take ownership of -- take responsibility for their own region and I hope they do," Jennings added, when he was able to speak once more.

Still not acknowledging October 7, Jebreal instead spoke out further against Trump. "There's the only one that actually put the proposition on the table four times and this is where it's honestly, you don't know what you're talking about and I'm sorry to say President Trump doesn't know what to say," Jebreal condescendingly claimed, despite Jennings having made very valid points, especially the objective truth about October 7 in the face of blatant pro-Hamas propaganda.



"No, I think I do. I'm sorry that you and I disagree but I have a position and it's valid," Jennings fittingly reminded her, as the panel argued a bit more until the end of the show, with host Abby Phillip looking to let more panelists get in there to respond to Jebreal.

JENNINGS: "I know it's your position to believe Hamas and not Israel....WHO STARTED IT IN THE BEGINNING?!"



JEBREAL: "It's honestly — You don't know what you're talking…



JEBREAL: "It's honestly — You don't know what you're talking… pic.twitter.com/W1t6Vt4loZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 12, 2025