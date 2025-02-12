Noem Claws Back FEMA Funding Sent to Illegals in New York
We Found Videos on the Judge Who Blocked Trump's Funding Freeze, and Hoo Boy

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 12, 2025 2:45 PM
Photo/Alex Brandon

White House Press Secretary took a chainsaw to the fake news press, which has been howling about some phantom constitutional crisis over President Trump’s spending cuts, which a little district court judge ruled was illegal. Judge John J. McConnell Jr. tried to pull the “plain text” nonsense on this when he is anything but a jurist in that vein of constitutional interpretation (via NYT): 

A federal judge said on Monday that the White House had defied his order to release billions of dollars in federal grants, marking the first time a judge has expressly declared that the Trump administration is disobeying a judicial mandate. 

The ruling by Judge John J. McConnell Jr. in Rhode Island federal court ordered administration officials to comply with what the judge called “the plain text” of a ruling he issued on Jan. 29. 

That order, he wrote, was “clear and unambiguous, and there are no impediments to the Defendants’ compliance.” 

Shortly after Monday’s ruling, Trump administration lawyers appealed the judge’s initial order to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, asking the appellate court to pause Judge McConnell’s order to keep federal funds flowing while their case was being considered. The White House responded with more defiance. 

At an Oval Office event yesterday, where the president signed an order to further government agency compliance with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Trump said he’d comply with the ruling but appeal it. And a judgment in that appeal has been rendered: Trump can freeze funds without approval from the district courts.  

What an insane ruling that district judges control the executive branch. And would it shock you that Judge McConnell is a woke acolyte with videos to prove it? Natalie Winters had a thread on this supposed judge who offered a “plain text” ruling, who called Trump a “tyrant,” said the rule of law applies differently based on race and gender identification, and said the first Trump presidency was as damaging as the American Civil War and the Jim Crow era.

These clips only reinforce that court rulings against Trump aren’t based on the law; it’s all animus. You knew that already, but now we have video evidence of the lunacy. 

