Identity Revealed of Trump Supporter Killed in Portland

Posted: Aug 30, 2020 8:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Noah Berger

On Saturday night, a day after Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler again refused President Trump's offer to help end the violence and mayhem in the city, a pro-Trump and Blue Lives Matter supporter was gunned down in cold blood. 

Friends say Jay Bishop, whose real name was Aaron Danielson, was the man gunned down in the streets of Portland Saturday night. Bishop was a pro-Trump supporter and alleged member of Patriot Prayer, a group advocating for free speech and small government. The group is known to stage rallies in liberal-dominated areas.  

Journalist Andy Ngo reported that while the shooting remains under investigation and no suspect has yet to be identified, "the alleged shooter based on videos says he is antifa in his writings [and] has been at many of the Portland riots."

President Trump retweeted a Twitter post that blamed Bishop's death on Antifa, the ironically-named terrorist organization that has helped make Portland the hellhole it is today.

According to Oregon Live, the identity of the shooting victim was confirmed by Andrew Duncomb, a black conservative who was knifed at a Portland protest back in June, and Joey Gibson, the leader of the Patriot Prayer group Bishop belonged to. Journalist Andy Ngo also confirmed Jay Bishop was the victim of the shooting.

The events leading up to Bishop's death remain under investigation. But video of the shooting appears to capture a man shouting "We got [unintelligible] right here," seconds before gunfire breaks out and Bishop is fatally shot.

Warning: Graphic Content 

For months, Democrats have condoned the violence, mostly by denying its existence, while rioters have terrorized cities, killing people, beating bystanders, assaulting cops, burning buildings, looting businesses, tearing down statues, and vandalizing property. 

On Sunday, both Democratic candidate Joe Biden and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler were forced to acknowledge the violence and finally condemned it, but their apologies were immediately followed by gaslighting, seeking to blame the leftwing violence on President Trump and his so-called divisive rhetoric. 

