Birthday Present: Nick Sandmann Settles with the Washington Post

Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann's life was nearly ruined because he smirked at a Native American veteran protester Nathan Phillips in front of the Lincoln Memorial two years ago, and it was caught on camera. Before we got the full context of the footage, the media painted young Sandmann as a villain. A racist, MAGA hat-wearing, Catholic schoolboy villain. As it turned out, fuller footage showed that it was Phillips who started the altercation.

Sandmann, who never asked to be in the national spotlight and was in the wrong place at the wrong time, fought back and sought revenge on several media outlets who tried to assassinate his reputation, including a lawsuit to get $250 million in damages from the Washington Post. According to the teenager, he settled with the WaPo on Friday. His birthday.

In their filing from last February, Sandmanns' attorneys argued that the media had targeted their client "because he was the white, Catholic student wearing a red 'Make America Great Again' souvenir cap on a school field trip to the Jan. 18 (2019) March for Life in Washington, D.C."

After Sandmann filed suit, the WaPo published an editor's note explaining that perhaps their initial reporting on the incident had been a bit off.

It's the second settlement for Sandmann, who settled with CNN back in January. And there are plenty more to go.