Progressive Mob Comes for Nancy: Pelosi Must Go!

It's fun to be a mob leader until the mob turns on you, as Nancy Pelosi is finding out. A socialist challenger is gunning for her San Francisco district and got #PelosiMustGo to trend on Twitter all day Sunday. Trending on Twitter is a big deal when you're trying to influence the Left's low-information voters.

Pelosi's opponent, Shahid Buttar, is a left-wing activist, lawyer, DJ and poet. Among other impressive things, Buttar boasts about his trips to Burning Man, his "socially conscious music" and "outdoor poetry" jams. Buttar finished second in the primary and represents Pelosi's first general election challenger from within the Democratic Party in 30 years. If you think the Muslim immigrant can't outflank Nancy from the left, I point to the recent election of District Attorney Chesa Boudin in San Francisco, radical son of cop-killing Weather Underground terrorists, and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), an anti-Semite who wants to dismantle America.

According to Buttar, Pelosi stands in the way of progressive-agenda items like Defunding the Police, canceling rent, the Green New Deal and Medicare for All, to name a few. Buttar has already earned the coveted endorsement of Hollywood idiot Susan Sarandon.

The far-left tweets in support of Pelosi's challenger show just how crazy the Democratic Party has become. They're not attacking her for letting her district become a homeless shelter, ignoring the coronavirus while dragging the nation through a futile impeachment hoax, or eating gourmet ice cream while the lockdowns forced millions out of work. They're attacking Pelosi for not being a socialist.

Meet Pelosi's replacement. And you thought Nancy was bat-feces crazy.