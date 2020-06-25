WATCH: Pelosi Calls for 'Review' to Determine Which Statues Should Go

The left's war on history continues. With little pushback from the government, mobs of roving leftists are toppling statues all across the country. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is now calling for a "review" of statues in the United States so that leftists can continue their war on history in an official, government-approved manner.

"I would say, rather than tearing down and defacing, why don't we just have a review," Pelosi told The Washington Post during an interview on Thursday.

Did Pelosi have a "review" before unilaterally deciding to remove four portraits of former House speakers from the Capitol Building because of their ties to the Confederacy?

How about no review and no tearing down and defacing? Historic symbols don't tell us where our nation is headed. They remind us where it's been.

The universities have created adults who are emotionally traumatized outside the liberal bubbles of their alma maters.

"I'm all for it," Pelosi continued. "Let's review this. Why are we glorifying the sins of the past? But I do think we should do it in a safer way, rather than in a more dangerous way."

At one point during the interview, Pelosi talked out of both sides of her mouth -- and not just to keep her teeth from falling out.

"That doesn't mean just because Thomas Jefferson or George Washington or others were slave owners that we should undermine what they did for our country," Pelosi momentarily feigned reasonableness. "These Confederates -- Jefferson Davis, Alexander Stephens -- they committed treason against the United States in the name of slavery. I think that is a different story."

The speaker then backtracked, "But, you know what, subject everything to scrutiny and make a decision."

Would any historic figure survive the scrutiny of a congressional review committee comprised of members like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, or Rashida Tlaib? Would any living figure?

The squad even thinks Nancy Pelosi is racist. Watch your back, Nancy. They'll be toppling you next.