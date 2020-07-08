'Sedition': Omar Calls For 'Dismantling' America's 'System of Oppression'

Reforms to the criminal justice system and policing are not enough for Rep. Ilhan Omar. The Minnesota Democrat said Tuesday that America’s “system of oppression” in all sectors must be torn down.

"As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequality," Omar said during a press conference on Tuesday. "We cannot stop at criminal justice system. We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it."

Omar said that includes in education, housing, health care, employment, and “in the air we breathe.”

The squad member’s radical statements appear to align with Joe Biden’s pledge to “transform” the nation if elected.

On Twitter, Donald Trump Jr. sought confirmation, asking the former vice president if he endorsed Omar’s call to dismantle the U.S. economy and political system. While Biden didn’t respond, the lawmaker was quick to fire back.

“Does our education system know it has failed you?” she said. “Your level of comprehension is such an embarrassment to our country, maybe someone can offer you free English classes.”

Conservatives took Omar to task over the comments.

"Ilhan Omar took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution, not shred it. Omar and her Marxist comrades are a threat to our Democracy," Sen. Marsha Blackburn said. "Omar should resign."

Would any non-western country permit the absurdity of allowing an immigrant to come here, obtain political office, and then openly work towards the goal of “dismantling” the very nation that gave her refuge?



No, they wouldn’t. Neither should we.



— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 8, 2020

This country gave Ilhan Omar everything. She came here for refuge and received it. And then was quickly given power and prestige beyond the imagining of most natural born citizens. She should live every day in gratitude but instead she despises America and most of its citizens. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 8, 2020

America is not a system of oppression. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 8, 2020

Yesterday Basement Biden said he wants to "transform" America. Today a House Democrat said she wants to "dismantle" our entire system.



The Democrat Party has given up on America. All they want to do is tear it down.pic.twitter.com/jtS0yf6NPu — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 8, 2020