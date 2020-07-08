Ilhan Omar

'Sedition': Omar Calls For 'Dismantling' America's 'System of Oppression'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Jul 08, 2020 7:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
'Sedition': Omar Calls For 'Dismantling' America's 'System of Oppression'

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Reforms to the criminal justice system and policing are not enough for Rep. Ilhan Omar. The Minnesota Democrat said Tuesday that America’s “system of oppression” in all sectors must be torn down.

"As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequality," Omar said during a press conference on Tuesday. "We cannot stop at criminal justice system. We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it."

Omar said that includes in education, housing, health care, employment, and “in the air we breathe.”

The squad member’s radical statements appear to align with Joe Biden’s pledge to “transform” the nation if elected. 

On Twitter, Donald Trump Jr. sought confirmation, asking the former vice president if he endorsed Omar’s call to dismantle the U.S. economy and political system. While Biden didn’t respond, the lawmaker was quick to fire back.

“Does our education system know it has failed you?” she said. “Your level of comprehension is such an embarrassment to our country, maybe someone can offer you free English classes.”

Conservatives took Omar to task over the comments.

"Ilhan Omar took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution, not shred it. Omar and her Marxist comrades are a threat to our Democracy," Sen. Marsha Blackburn said. "Omar should resign."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

NBC's Eye-Rolling Newsroom Shakeup
Beth Baumann
Black Life-Long Democrat Reveals Why He Walked Away from Joe Biden
Beth Baumann
How PPP Data Is Wreaking Havoc on Joe Biden
Beth Baumann
BLM Mob Repeatedly Attacks a Church in New York
Madeline Peltzer
The No Longer Royal Harry and Meghan Want United Kingdom to Address Colonialism
Alex Corey
Jemele Hill: Trump Is 'Stoking a Race War' By Attacking Bubba Wallace and Invoking the Confederate Flag
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular