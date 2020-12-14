One Rising Star in the Democratic Party Turned Down a Job in a Biden Administration

Although President Donald Trump and the Trump campaign's legal team are still challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) are moving full steam ahead with their proposed cabinet and staffers.

The duo has reportedly decided to tap Center for American Progress (CAP) President Neera Tanden to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and General Lloyd Austin to serve as Defense Secretary. Biden also picked Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to serve as Treasury Secretary.