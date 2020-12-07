Joe Biden Has Nominated a Defense Secretary

Former Vice President Joe Biden has nominated General Lloyd Austin to serve as his Defense Secretary. From POLITICO:

Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, once viewed as a long-shot candidate to be President-elect Joe Biden’s defense secretary, has been chosen to lead the Pentagon, according to three people with knowledge of the discussions. The decision comes two weeks after Biden announced the other senior members of his national security team. Although Michèle Flournoy, who was widely seen as Hillary Clinton’s choice to be defense secretary had she won the election in 2016, was initially viewed as the frontrunner for the job, Biden has been under growing pressure to nominate a Black person to be his defense secretary.

SCOOP: It's done—Biden has selected Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to lead the Pentagon, and will announce his nomination tomorrow. w/@laraseligman @tylerpager @connorobrienNH https://t.co/PidjAhC9AQ — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) December 7, 2020

More on Lloyd's background from the American Academy of Diplomacy: