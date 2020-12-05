Biden and Harris Aren't Backing Down From This Controversial Cabinet Pick

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Joe Biden is planning to tap Center for American Progress (CAP) President Neera Tanden to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Criticism over the controversial cabinet pick was swift and heavy. Undeterred, both Biden and Kamala Harris are continuing to push for Tanden's nomination.

If Joe Biden was serious about unifying the country, surely he would cross Tanden's name from his list of cabinet choices. Tanden's Senate confirmation process will be a bumpy ride given her controversial handling of sexual harassment allegations at CAP and her attacks on prominent Democrats like Bernie Sanders, the ranking member on the Senate Budget Committee where Tanden's likely nomination passes through. And Tanden's long history of attacking Republicans won't make her confirmation battle even easier.

Maybe Biden owes Tanden a favor or two for her attacks on Bernie because both Biden and Kamala Harris aren't sticking by their contentious pick for OMB.

Like me, @neeratanden was raised by a single mother and knows firsthand the importance of having an economy that treats all people with dignity and respect. I know with her at the helm of the Office of Management and Budget our budget will fully reflect our values. https://t.co/zpfBdcKviA — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 4, 2020

Biden defended Tanden in an interview with The New York Times on Wednesday. Biden told columnist Thomas Friedman that Republican criticism over the nominee's "trail of nasty tweets" was hypocritical and that he was willing to fight for some controversial nominees.

“That disqualifies almost every Republican senator and 90 percent of the administration," Biden said. “But by the way, she’s smart as hell. Yeah, I think they’re going to pick a couple of people just to fight [over] no matter what."

Notice Biden said "they're going to pick a couple of people to fight" over? It's been a constant concern for Republicans that Biden is a trojan horse candidate and leftist loons like Tanden will be the ones really running the show for the next four years.

During a CNN interview on Thursday, Biden said he would resign over fundamental differences with Kamala Harris. Biden's comments have been characterized as a joke, but one that nevertheless gave a panic attack to many Americans.