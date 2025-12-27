If That Figure Is Correct, That Is a Massive Infiltration of Hezbollah by...
Louisiana Conspiracy Used Chop Shop and Fake Company to Sell Stolen Tractors, Excavators, Forklifts

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 27, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Elise Amendola, FIle

Dennis Loyd Sizemore, age 54, and Gregory Brazell, age 41, both of Lafayette, Louisiana, pled guilty before U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick to conspiracy to transport a stolen motor vehicle; altering, removing and obliterating a vehicle identification number; possession of fifteen or more unauthorized access devices; and conspiracy to sell or dispose of a firearm and the transfer of a firearm to a prior convicted felon.

The men allegedly disguised and then sold stolen equipment through a shell company, according to court documents. 

Between October 2021 and March 2022, Sizemore, Brazell, and their co-conspirators, Chrisopher Don Byerley and Adrienne Marie King, carried out a coordinated and complex operation extending across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Texas, in which the group stole, then used or sold the stolen and altered vehicles, including tractors, excavators, forklifts, and a pickup truck, with a total value of over $250,000.

The conspiracy involved tampering with Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) to disguise the identity of stolen property. Use of a chop shop, fraudulent documentation, and false business fronts such as “Hevyquip L.L.C.” to sell stolen equipment and unauthorized possession of over 400 identities and access devices to further conceal their criminal activities

During the investigation, it was determined that Brazell and Sizemore used a third party to illegally purchase a firearm, which was later sold to Byerley, a prior convicted felon, who then installed on the pistol an unregistered silencer.

CRIME FIREARMS GUN RIGHTS LOUISIANA MISSISSIPPI

In February 2022, an investigation of a shoplifting incident in the Juban Crossing Shopping Center led Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives to uncover from a stolen pickup truck being operated by Byerley, the unregistered firearm silencer, an FN Model 509 9mm pistol and ammunition; documentation detailing parts orders for silencers all in Byerley’s handwriting;  multiple text messages and photographs pointing to intent to traffic firearms and circumvent federal regulations; and numerous documents, records, emails, text messages and photos that led law enforcement to uncover the conspiracy and far-reaching criminal enterprise.

Byerley was recently sentenced to 115 months in federal prison following his convictions in this conspiracy.

This matter was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Saint Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Saint Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Iberia Sheriff’s Department, and Lafayette Police Department.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Lyman E. Thornton III and M. Patricia Jones. To address the firearm trafficking charges, AUSA Thornton was appointed as a Special Assistant United States Attorney in the Western District of Louisiana, where he worked in conjunction with Assistant United States Attorney John Nickel.

