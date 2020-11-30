Republican Senate Staff Say One Biden Cabinet Pick Has 'Zero Chance' at Confirmation

As the Trump campaign continues to fight for more votes in their anti-voter fraud effort, Joe Biden is moving ahead with his transition. On Monday he announced a handful of his picks for his economic crew, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who he wants to serve as Treasury secretary. For director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, he chose Neera Tanden, president of the liberal Center for American Progress think tank. And Republican Senate staffers are already telling Biden that's not going to happen.
Drew Brandewie, who serves as Sen. John Cornyn's (R-TX) communications director, explained why Tanden has "zero chance" of being confirmed.
Neera Tanden, who has an endless stream of disparaging comments about the Republican Senators’ whose votes she’ll need, stands zero chance of being confirmed. https://t.co/f6Ewi6OMQR— Drew Brandewie (@DBrandewie) November 30, 2020
Reports indicate that Tanden has been deleting old disparaging tweets about Republican senators, but as former Chief of Staff for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Josh Holmes noted, she didn't do a complete sweep.
Missed one! https://t.co/MRpjyqdokv— Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) November 30, 2020
Biden also announced his all-female White House communications team, to much fanfare from the press. Where was this same glowing coverage for President Trump's all-female senior communications crew, his staff wondered.
The Trump admin’s comms team is entirely female-led:— Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) November 29, 2020
Press Sec @kayleighmcenany
Comms Director @Alyssafarah@VPComDir Katie Miller
FLOTUS Spox @StephGrisham45
2nd Lady Spox @KaraBrooks03
But apparently the achievements of GOP women don’t count in the eyes of the media... pic.twitter.com/Q3zWoxgF3j