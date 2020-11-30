White House

Republican Senate Staff Say One Biden Cabinet Pick Has 'Zero Chance' at Confirmation

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
 @obrienc2
Nov 30, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Mel Evans

As the Trump campaign continues to fight for more votes in their anti-voter fraud effort, Joe Biden is moving ahead with his transition. On Monday he announced a handful of his picks for his economic crew, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who he wants to serve as Treasury secretary. For director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, he chose Neera Tanden, president of the liberal Center for American Progress think tank. And Republican Senate staffers are already telling Biden that's not going to happen.

Drew Brandewie, who serves as Sen. John Cornyn's (R-TX) communications director, explained why Tanden has "zero chance" of being confirmed.

Reports indicate that Tanden has been deleting old disparaging tweets about Republican senators, but as former Chief of Staff for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Josh Holmes noted, she didn't do a complete sweep.

Biden also announced his all-female White House communications team, to much fanfare from the press. Where was this same glowing coverage for President Trump's all-female senior communications crew, his staff wondered.

