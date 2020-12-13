Disgusting: Raphael Warnock Is Using MLK's Legacy to Solicit Donations

In an email to the Democratic National Committee's donor base, Warnock asked for a donation to be split between his campaign and the DNC. He referenced his faith and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.

In just a moment, I’m going to ask you to split a $25 donation between my Senate campaign in Georgia and the DNC. Before I do that, I hope you’ll give me the chance to tell my story.



My name is Reverend Raphael Warnock, and I’m running to unseat Georgia’s unelected Republican Senator, Kelly Loeffler. I grew up in public housing in Savannah with 11 brothers and sisters. My father was a small business owner and a preacher, and my mother spent summers picking tobacco and cotton. I’ve learned the value of hard work.



I have been preaching in this campaign the same message I have been preaching for years at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy still runs deep: That we can accomplish anything if we come together and have faith. And I have nothing but faith that we can win this election -- but only if everyone on this grassroots team does their part to support our campaign and the crucial organizing work it will take to win. This is our last shot at flipping the Senate, and with so much at stake, we have to give this our all.



Will you split a $25 donation between my Senate campaign and the DNC today? The road to flipping the Senate runs straight through Georgia. This seat is a must-win for Democrats.

Only a few months ago, folks thought turning Georgia blue was a long shot -- and yet now I’m in a runoff against a GOP incumbent. Republicans are expected to pour a tremendous amount of resources into this fight to protect their seat and cling to their Senate majority, making this final chapter of the race incredibly expensive.



That’s where your support comes in. A Democratic Senate is possible, but it's entirely dependent upon reaching Georgians all over the state, encouraging them to vote, and drowning out a barrage of right-wing attacks. All that work requires tremendous resources. That’s why I have to ask:



If we stay focused and have hope, we will win.



Thank you,



Raphael



Reverend Raphael Warnock

U.S. Senate candidate, Georgia