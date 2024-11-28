Youngkin Extends an Invitation to New Trump Administration Officials
Scott Jennings Once Again Triggers the CNN Panel About Mexico and Immigration
Is This the Most Comprehensive List of Fake News Propaganda From the Liberal...
Watch Pathetic Libs Have a Scream Fit on Lake Michigan Over the 2024...
Five Things To Be Thankful For In 2024
I’m Thankful For Christ, Rush Limbaugh, and President Donald Trump
A Season of Thanksgiving
A Few Things I Am Thankful For
A World of Leverage
As a Cancer Survivor, I Am So Thankful for Life
A Season of Self-Reflection Is Here. Will Congress Take Part?
Hurricanes Helene and Milton Come Into Sharper Focus
Giving Thanks Amid the Darkness
Trump Win Brings New Hope for American Cybersecurity
Tipsheet

Jaguar Doubles Down on Woke New Rebranding Ad

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 28, 2024 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Frank Austin, file

Jaguar is defending its new ad, which critics have blasted as being more woke than Bud Light’s infamous partnership with transgender Dylan Mulvaney, prompting a massive boycott against the brand.

Advertisement

The 30-second spot for the high-end car company features androgynous models in strange bright outfits and not a single vehicle. 

“Copy nothing,” Jaguar said in its social media post sharing the video.

“Create exuberant, live vivid, delete ordinary, break moulds, copy nothing,” text on the ad reads.

Critics flooded the comments, with Elon Musk asking if they actually sell cars.

Its new car lineup will be all-electric and feature three models, the first of which won’t even go on sale until 2026. The new cars may cost twice as much as the ones Jaguar was until recently selling. The company insists that its new cars will be built on a foundation of “exuberant modernism.” It promises to debut a prototype at Miami Art Week next week. (National Review)

The account also pushed back on a number of responses. “Go hard,” Jaguar replied to one user who reminded the company, “Go woke go broke.” 

“This is surely a joke,” another user wrote. “A pivotal moment,” Jaguar replied. 

Jaguar Land Rover managing director Rawdon Glover defended the company’s new relaunch in an interview with Financial Times, saying the "wanted to move away from traditional automotive stereotypes.” He expressed his disappointment with the "level of vile hatred and intolerance" the ad has prompted, insisting they have had many "very positive" reactions. 

Recommended

Scott Jennings Once Again Triggers the CNN Panel About Mexico and Immigration Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"Our brand relaunch for Jaguar is a bold and imaginative reinvention and as expected it has attracted attention and debate," the company said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "As proud custodians at such a remarkable point in Jaguar's history we have preserved iconic symbols while taking a dramatic leap forward. The brand reveal is only the first step in this exciting new era and we look forward to sharing more on Jaguar's transformation in the coming days and weeks." 

Tags: WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Once Again Triggers the CNN Panel About Mexico and Immigration Matt Vespa
The Establishment’s Scandal Scam Tactics Won’t Work Anymore Kurt Schlichter
Is This the Most Comprehensive List of Fake News Propaganda From the Liberal Media? Matt Vespa
Watch Pathetic Libs Have a Scream Fit on Lake Michigan Over the 2024 Election Matt Vespa
The Dems' Thanksgiving Story Deserves to Be Known Ann Coulter
Dems Vow to Retake Pennsylvania, But They're Aware of a Looming Problem Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Once Again Triggers the CNN Panel About Mexico and Immigration Matt Vespa
Advertisement