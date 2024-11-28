Jaguar Doubles Down on Woke New Rebranding Ad

Jaguar is defending its new ad, which critics have blasted as being more woke than Bud Light’s infamous partnership with transgender Dylan Mulvaney, prompting a massive boycott against the brand.

Advertisement

The 30-second spot for the high-end car company features androgynous models in strange bright outfits and not a single vehicle.

“Copy nothing,” Jaguar said in its social media post sharing the video.

“Create exuberant, live vivid, delete ordinary, break moulds, copy nothing,” text on the ad reads.

Critics flooded the comments, with Elon Musk asking if they actually sell cars.

Its new car lineup will be all-electric and feature three models, the first of which won’t even go on sale until 2026. The new cars may cost twice as much as the ones Jaguar was until recently selling. The company insists that its new cars will be built on a foundation of “exuberant modernism.” It promises to debut a prototype at Miami Art Week next week. (National Review)

Yes.

We'd love to show you. Join us for a cuppa in Miami on 2nd December?

Warmest regards,

Jaguar — Jaguar (@Jaguar) November 19, 2024

The account also pushed back on a number of responses. “Go hard,” Jaguar replied to one user who reminded the company, “Go woke go broke.”

“This is surely a joke,” another user wrote. “A pivotal moment,” Jaguar replied.

Jaguar Land Rover managing director Rawdon Glover defended the company’s new relaunch in an interview with Financial Times, saying the "wanted to move away from traditional automotive stereotypes.” He expressed his disappointment with the "level of vile hatred and intolerance" the ad has prompted, insisting they have had many "very positive" reactions.

This is the new head of brand strategy at Jaguar. Not looking good for them at all. https://t.co/eeOXvpxeaJ pic.twitter.com/DbQkwRh8A2 — JIM BURGESS (@HeyJimBurgess) November 19, 2024

"Our brand relaunch for Jaguar is a bold and imaginative reinvention and as expected it has attracted attention and debate," the company said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "As proud custodians at such a remarkable point in Jaguar's history we have preserved iconic symbols while taking a dramatic leap forward. The brand reveal is only the first step in this exciting new era and we look forward to sharing more on Jaguar's transformation in the coming days and weeks."