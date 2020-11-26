Stressed About Thanksgiving? Kamala Has a Recipe for That.

Twitter

Beth Baumann
Posted: Nov 26, 2020 6:05 AM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Democrats have continually pushed Americans to stay home and avoid gathering for Thanksgiving and Christmas because of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. While they enforce mask mandates and lockdowns that kill small businesses and ruin people's livelihoods, many Americans have stood up and said, "enough." They're tired of Democratic politicians passing draconian lockdowns that they themselves don't follow. Just look at Gov. Gavin Newsom's French Laundry celebration or Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plans to spend Thanksgiving with his elderly mother. And who could forget D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser traveling to a "forbidden" state to celebrate Biden's presidential victory? The list goes on and on.

But don't worry. Sen. Kamala Harris has a cornbread dressing recipe that will somehow make all of the restrictions and hypocrisy better. And she was nice enough to share her entire step-by-step process on Twitter:

The worst part of this entire Twitter thread is reading, "I hope whenever you’re able to make it in life, it brings you as much warmth as it has brought me—even when separated from those I love," in the condescending voice she uses when she's trying to be sincere (but we all know she's faking it).                      

What's sad is she thinks her cornbread recipe is suddenly going to make the world peachy again.

