Stressed About Thanksgiving? Kamala Has a Recipe for That.

Democrats have continually pushed Americans to stay home and avoid gathering for Thanksgiving and Christmas because of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. While they enforce mask mandates and lockdowns that kill small businesses and ruin people's livelihoods, many Americans have stood up and said, "enough." They're tired of Democratic politicians passing draconian lockdowns that they themselves don't follow. Just look at Gov. Gavin Newsom's French Laundry celebration or Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plans to spend Thanksgiving with his elderly mother. And who could forget D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser traveling to a "forbidden" state to celebrate Biden's presidential victory? The list goes on and on.

But don't worry. Sen. Kamala Harris has a cornbread dressing recipe that will somehow make all of the restrictions and hypocrisy better. And she was nice enough to share her entire step-by-step process on Twitter:

During difficult times I have always turned to cooking. This year, I wanted to share one of my family’s favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you. I hope whenever you’re able to make it in life, it brings you as much warmth as it has brought me—even when separated from those I love. pic.twitter.com/68LUeat4fE — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 25, 2020

Ingredients: 2 8oz packages of cornbread mix

1 pound spicy pork sausage

2 onions, chopped

2 apples, cored and chopped

4 celery stalks, diced

¾ cup of chicken broth

¼ cup unsalted butter, melted

¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped

2 tsp sage

½ tsp thyme

½ tsp rosemary

salt & pepper pic.twitter.com/ecmeARjxkQ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 25, 2020

Directions: Bake your cornbread according to the instructions on the package. This can be done the day before. Once it’s cooled, crumble it. pic.twitter.com/4ILJMsi1q8 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 25, 2020

Take the sausage out of its casing, crumble it, and brown it in a little oil. When it’s cooked, use a slotted spoon to remove it from the pan and set it aside. pic.twitter.com/XETAqSZVJ4 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 25, 2020

Sauté the vegetables and apples in the remaining oil in the same pan. pic.twitter.com/fNoQH59Bil — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 25, 2020

Mix that with the sausage, cornbread crumbs, melted butter, herbs, and chicken broth. pic.twitter.com/xI3MrYoj3C — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 25, 2020

Put the mixture in a baking dish and bake at 375F for about 40 minutes. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/N7qDPjrjZA — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 25, 2020

The worst part of this entire Twitter thread is reading, "I hope whenever you’re able to make it in life, it brings you as much warmth as it has brought me—even when separated from those I love," in the condescending voice she uses when she's trying to be sincere (but we all know she's faking it).

What's sad is she thinks her cornbread recipe is suddenly going to make the world peachy again.