Americans Across the Nation Are Rising Up Against Draconian Lockdowns

Posted: Nov 24, 2020 12:50 AM
WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE

When the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic first began, we were told to stay home, wear a mask and practice social distancing. The goal was to slow the spread of the virus so our medical teams and hospitals could catch up. Without slowing the spread resources would be spread thin and millions of people would have died. The country banned together and everyone did their part in this massive ever-changing puzzle. 

Fast forward eight months later and Americans across the country have had enough. The mask mandates, lockdowns and curfews have gone on for far too long. Being told that Thanksgiving was effectively canceled was the straw that broke the camel's back. And it's why people began protesting. 

Americans hit the streets from coast to coast to let their government officials know they weren't happy with the COVID restrictions.

New York City, New York:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced that bars, restaurants, gyms, and state liquor stores are on a curfew. They must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The governor is also requiring travelers to test for the virus and quarantine for 14 days. New Yorkers responded to the news by saying Cuomo needs to be "kicked out" of office.

Huntington Beach, California:

Californians gathered in Huntington Beach to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom's curfew, which lasts from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every night.

Minneapolis, Minnesota:

Minnesotans took issue with Gov. Tim Walz's (D) new COVID restrictions, which closed indoor dining, gyms, gatherings and weddings. Walz billed the new restrictions as a "pause" 

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania:

Parents in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania were upset with the decision to move schools online for the next two weeks.

New Jersey:

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) was confronted for having dinner with family out in public, maskless and without practicing social distancing. The real kicker was this took place the weekend before he announced new dining restrictions

Buffalo, New York:

Just like in NYC, Buffalo took issue with Cuomo's new guidelines and restrictions.

The American people have had enough of being told what to do and when to do it. The question is where do we go from here?

