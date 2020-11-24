Americans Across the Nation Are Rising Up Against Draconian Lockdowns

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE

When the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic first began, we were told to stay home, wear a mask and practice social distancing. The goal was to slow the spread of the virus so our medical teams and hospitals could catch up. Without slowing the spread resources would be spread thin and millions of people would have died. The country banned together and everyone did their part in this massive ever-changing puzzle.

Fast forward eight months later and Americans across the country have had enough. The mask mandates, lockdowns and curfews have gone on for far too long. Being told that Thanksgiving was effectively canceled was the straw that broke the camel's back. And it's why people began protesting.

Americans hit the streets from coast to coast to let their government officials know they weren't happy with the COVID restrictions.

New York City, New York:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced that bars, restaurants, gyms, and state liquor stores are on a curfew. They must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The governor is also requiring travelers to test for the virus and quarantine for 14 days. New Yorkers responded to the news by saying Cuomo needs to be "kicked out" of office.

“Hey hey! Ho ho! Fauci has got to go!”



Protesters in NYC demonstrate against new lock down restrictions. Video by @BGOnTheScene: pic.twitter.com/Wel56o5OFo — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 22, 2020

Huntington Beach, California:

Californians gathered in Huntington Beach to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom's curfew, which lasts from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. every night.

This what we need more of!



California Patriots in Huntington Beach telling Newsom’s 10 pm curfew to piss off pic.twitter.com/xQNa3MipwS — Rogan O’Handley ???? (@DC_Draino) November 22, 2020

Still going strong here in Huntington Beach, CA protesting Newsom’s “curfew.” ???? pic.twitter.com/raCzuQkqNY — Trevor ???? (@SoCal4Trump) November 22, 2020

What curfew? Massive crowd in Huntington Beach, CA protesting the statewide covid curfew that went into effect less than an hour ago. Live report coming up at 11p on @CBSLA #Curfew #covid #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/daT7usD4fu — hermela aregawi (@HermelaTV) November 22, 2020

Minneapolis, Minnesota:

Minnesotans took issue with Gov. Tim Walz's (D) new COVID restrictions, which closed indoor dining, gyms, gatherings and weddings. Walz billed the new restrictions as a "pause"

Protesters gathered outside the Minnesota governor's residence in protest of Gov. Tim Walz's new shutdown order. pic.twitter.com/Vb5RfAHLjp — Anthony Gockowski (@AGockowski) November 21, 2020

Some more of the signs at the protest of Gov. Tim Walz pic.twitter.com/bv2ipyOJUx — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) November 21, 2020

Large crowd outside Gov. Tim Walz's house sings "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" pic.twitter.com/2nRbBT9R9B — Anthony Gockowski (@AGockowski) November 21, 2020

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania:

Parents in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania were upset with the decision to move schools online for the next two weeks.

Some parents of students in Montgomery County schools were so angry at plans to end in-person classes for two weeks -- and go virtual instead -- that they protested outside the home of Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Chair Val Arkoosh: https://t.co/tUTTDvympc pic.twitter.com/7XJJIfdJrJ — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) November 16, 2020

In Montgomery County this morning. 50+ parents are in front of Montco Commission Chair Val Arkoosh's home to protest a 2 week shutdown of in person learning for students. Parents here want the option to continue in person learning. The closure is meant to slow the spread of covid pic.twitter.com/sDaJvXZBiv — Ximena Conde (@RadioXimena) November 22, 2020

The Board of Health made the unanimous decision mid-Nov despite pushback from hundreds of parents. This is the 2nd weekend parents have protested in front of Arkoosh's home. They worry that the closure will last more than 2 weeks pic.twitter.com/mlUcBk68d0 — Ximena Conde (@RadioXimena) November 22, 2020

New Jersey:

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) was confronted for having dinner with family out in public, maskless and without practicing social distancing. The real kicker was this took place the weekend before he announced new dining restrictions

WATCH: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is confronted while having dinner with his maskless family. pic.twitter.com/UvQl1t2Uvb — GrantB911 (@GrantB911) November 23, 2020

Buffalo, New York:

Just like in NYC, Buffalo took issue with Cuomo's new guidelines and restrictions.

Buffalo, NY: Business owners defy @NYGovCuomo COVID shutdown orders and chant “we will not comply,” while chasing out Sheriff’s Deputies & Health Department Officials. pic.twitter.com/0Jm2knwLPC — Katie Daviscourt???? (@KatieDaviscourt) November 22, 2020

HAPPENING NOW: Protestors gathering at Delavan and Delaware in #Buffalo. They’re voicing their concerns over the current #Covid19 restrictions. We’ll have more at noon @SPECNewsBuffalo ?? @ajstaebell pic.twitter.com/qBDbjuq3Z5 — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) November 22, 2020

The group has made its way to at @markpoloncarz’s home. pic.twitter.com/wltPzzykyv — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) November 22, 2020

The American people have had enough of being told what to do and when to do it. The question is where do we go from here?