Joe Biden

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Violates Her Own Coronavirus Rules to Party with the Biden Campaign

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 6:35 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser came under fire for attending former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris' victory party in Wilmington, Delaware this weekend. Her attendance was a clear violation of her list of states deemed "high risk" for the Wuhan coronavirus.

In fact, Delaware is one of the states on Bowser's mandatory 14-day quarantine list. 

"Anyone coming into Washington, DC from a high-risk state (within the prior 14 days) who was traveling for non-essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days from their arrival in the District," a press release stated. "Individuals traveling from high-risk states after essential travel or arriving in the District for essential travel are required to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days and, if they show signs or experience symptoms of COVID-19, they are to self-quarantine and seek medical advice or testing."

When Bowser was asked about her attendance, she got defensive, saying her trip was "necessary" to advocate on behalf of those who live in Washington, D.C.

"Sam has asked me about a trip I took Saturday night to congratulate the Biden-Harris team on a history victory and celebrate, for Washingtonians, a change at the White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue," she said as people applauded. "And I've been very proud to do that."

"Let me just say this, Sam. I do a lot of things to advance the interests of the District of Columbia. And some of them are formal, and some of them are informal, but all of them are necessary," she said as the crowd applauded once again. 

This is another example of rules for thee but not for me. Was this trip deemed "essential" or "necessary?" In Bowser's head, yes. In reality, no. And we know what the chances of her self-quarantining after her trip are. 

