White House Attempt to Cover for Biden's Latest Gaffe Might Be Its Most Brazen Yet

The White House has reached a new low of desperation in its attempts to cover for our octogenarian president with a brazen attempt to deny the truth of his latest gaffe.

As Townhall reported on Wednesday, Biden again lost the long-running battle with his teleprompter while addressing union groups in D.C. when he read aloud the word "pause" rather than taking the cue to allow the audience to begin what was likely a pre-planned chant of "four more years" to create the visual of strong union support for his re-election bid.

Here's what happened at the event:

BIDEN, reading from his teleprompter: "Four more years? Pause?"



It's all completely staged. pic.twitter.com/vqkIt0SSTF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 24, 2024

And here's the "official" transcript of this portion of the speech released by the White House (emphasis added):

[THE PRESIDENT] Folks, imagine what we can do next. Four — AUDIENCE MEMBER: (Inaudible.) THE PRESIDENT: — more years (inaudible) AUDIENCE: Four more years! Four more years! Four more years!

Notice anything missing from the transcript? Perhaps a clearly audible "pause" mistakenly uttered by the president?

It's a small detail in a pointless speech by the president, but the White House's willingness to lie in official records about what Biden has said shows how arrogant the administration is to think it can tell Americans not to believe their lying ears and accept their false version of reality. It's the same arrogance that sees Biden and the White House laugh off concerns about the supply chain, inflation, gas prices, foreign crises, and a wide-open border.

The border is "secure," the Biden administration tells us. Americans won't be left behind in Afghanistan, Biden insisted. Inflation is "coming down," Karine Jean-Pierre insists. The president never said "pause" in his speech, the transcript says.

All of these are false, but the White House expects (read: desperately hopes) that Americans will ignore the truth, buy into their warped spin, and allow Biden & Co. to continue ruining the country.

This episode of "clean up on aisle Biden" is hardly the first time the president has necessitated after-the-fact fixing by the White House, nor the most serious. Aides have scrambled to insist Biden didn't say or mean countless things before. Notably, the White House leaped into action to clarify that when Biden said "for God's sake, this man [Putin] cannot remain in power" he wasn't calling for regime change. More than once, the administration had to make excuses for Biden's inability to correctly state U.S. policy toward Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. The looks on the faces of Biden's cabinet when he speaks betray the reality: he can't be trusted when he opens his mouth in public.