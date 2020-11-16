Christmas

Here's a List of Politicians Who Broke Coronavirus Rules While Demanding You Follow Them

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 16, 2020 12:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Here's a List of Politicians Who Broke Coronavirus Rules While Demanding You Follow Them

Source: (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)

Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner and while politicians are demanding you skip spending them in-person with your family due to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, they're breaking the rules without consequences. Worse, they're justifying their behavior because of their "important" positions. 

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

California Governor Gavin Newsom

For months, Gov. Gavin Newsom has pleaded with Californians to resist the temptation to socialize with friends and relatives outside their household. Turns out, he’s the one who couldn’t resist.

Newsom acknowledged Friday he attended a birthday party with a dozen friends on Nov. 6 at the posh French Laundry restaurant in wine country north of San Francisco.

His choice to do so could harm his credibility and alter his messaging as the state of nearly 40 million enters a critical holiday stretch with virus cases surging and health officials blaming the increase on social gatherings.

Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, a professor of public policy communication at the University of Southern California, noted people across the state have been canceling birthday parties, funerals and other important events to abide by the rules. Now, if Newsom tries to tighten the rules again, he may have lost some credibility.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser

 In her “Coronavirus Situational Update” news conference held Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed she traveled to Delaware and was present when President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris gave their victory speeches this weekend. 

A photo posted to her “Muriel Bowser” Facebook page on Sunday morning appears to show the D.C. mayor smiling under her mask with others, including Biden Campaign Advisor, Symone Sanders. 

Delaware is on the District’s list of High Risk states, which requires those traveling from a state on the list for “non-essential” reasons, to quarantine for 14-days. Those who travel for “essential reasons” are told to self-monitor to self-monitor for 14-days, or self-quarantine if they show symptoms. 

The Mayor’s office tells FOX 5 the trip is considered “essential travel” because the Mayor met with members of the Biden-Harris campaign in her “official capacity” as D.C.’s Mayor while there. We're told it's considered government-to-government action. 

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) defended her call for city residents to cancel "traditional" Thanksgiving plans on Friday less than a week after she was seen joining the crowded street parties after news outlets declared Democratic nominee Joe Biden the president-elect.

The Thanksgiving cancellation was part of a "Stay-at-Home Advisory" for Chicago, which will go into effect on Monday, November 16 at 6:00 a.m. 

And how could we forget House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: 

These are just a few examples to keep in mind while the media and "experts" tell you this: 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Yes, Democrats and Media Are Hypocrites On Stacey Abrams and the Sanctity of Accepting Election Results
Guy Benson
Gov. Kristi Noem Reacts to Obama's 'Ridiculous' Election Message
Cortney O'Brien
MSNBC Medical Correspondent: The Science Shows 'Schools Don’t Seem To Be' COVID Epicenters
Julio Rosas
Trump Campaign: WaPo Ran a 'Mischaracterization' of Our Lawsuit in PA
Cortney O'Brien
Lisa Boothe Explains Why Democrats Don't Want or Deserve Unity with Republicans
Julio Rosas
Police Report Details 'Uncooperative and Disruptive' Behavior From Raphael Warnock During Abuse Investigation
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular