Here's a List of Politicians Who Broke Coronavirus Rules While Demanding You Follow Them

Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner and while politicians are demanding you skip spending them in-person with your family due to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, they're breaking the rules without consequences. Worse, they're justifying their behavior because of their "important" positions.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Sen. Chuck Schumer celebrates Joe Biden win in Brooklyn https://t.co/q5XRwGzKQY pic.twitter.com/mIWLHsFK3R — New York Post (@nypost) November 7, 2020

President Joe Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris. A new dawn is coming. pic.twitter.com/XVmIYUqslI — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 8, 2020

California Governor Gavin Newsom

For months, Gov. Gavin Newsom has pleaded with Californians to resist the temptation to socialize with friends and relatives outside their household. Turns out, he’s the one who couldn’t resist. Newsom acknowledged Friday he attended a birthday party with a dozen friends on Nov. 6 at the posh French Laundry restaurant in wine country north of San Francisco. His choice to do so could harm his credibility and alter his messaging as the state of nearly 40 million enters a critical holiday stretch with virus cases surging and health officials blaming the increase on social gatherings. Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, a professor of public policy communication at the University of Southern California, noted people across the state have been canceling birthday parties, funerals and other important events to abide by the rules. Now, if Newsom tries to tighten the rules again, he may have lost some credibility.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser

In her “Coronavirus Situational Update” news conference held Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed she traveled to Delaware and was present when President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris gave their victory speeches this weekend. A photo posted to her “Muriel Bowser” Facebook page on Sunday morning appears to show the D.C. mayor smiling under her mask with others, including Biden Campaign Advisor, Symone Sanders. Delaware is on the District’s list of High Risk states, which requires those traveling from a state on the list for “non-essential” reasons, to quarantine for 14-days. Those who travel for “essential reasons” are told to self-monitor to self-monitor for 14-days, or self-quarantine if they show symptoms. The Mayor’s office tells FOX 5 the trip is considered “essential travel” because the Mayor met with members of the Biden-Harris campaign in her “official capacity” as D.C.’s Mayor while there. We're told it's considered government-to-government action.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) defended her call for city residents to cancel "traditional" Thanksgiving plans on Friday less than a week after she was seen joining the crowded street parties after news outlets declared Democratic nominee Joe Biden the president-elect. The Thanksgiving cancellation was part of a "Stay-at-Home Advisory" for Chicago, which will go into effect on Monday, November 16 at 6:00 a.m.

Lori Lightfoot Defends Attending Joe Biden Street Parties But Calling for Canceling Thanksgiving https://t.co/Xt1aIWWSrl — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 13, 2020

And how could we forget House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

These are just a few examples to keep in mind while the media and "experts" tell you this: