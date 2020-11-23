Andrew Cuomo

Guess Who Is Having Thanksgiving Dinner with His Elderly Mother?

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Nov 23, 2020 5:00 PM
Source: Kevin P. Coughlin/ Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP

Governor Andrew Cuomo will host Thanksgiving dinner at the New York State Executive Mansion in Albany with his 89-year-old mother and other relatives later this week. 

The news comes just days after Cuomo urged New Yorkers not to host Thanksgiving dinner with family, citing concerns over Wuhan coronavirus. 

"It's your family, it's your home, it's your table, these are all environments where you feel safe and that is the beauty of Thanksgiving. I'm at home with my family. I'm in my safe zone. Your safe zone, it's not a safe zone. Your safe zone is dangerous this year. Please- love is sometimes doing what's hard. This year, if you love someone, it is smarter and better to stay away. As hard as that is to say, and hear, because if I had to predict, you're going to see a significant spike post-Thanksgiving. It is then going to run into the Christmas holidays, and you're going to see these numbers go very high," Cuomo said during a press conference. 

"But please, this is not just rhetoric. I am telling you, Thanksgiving, you look at the infection rate, 5, 6, 7, 8 days after Thanksgiving, it will be up," he continued. "From here to January is very dangerous. A vaccine is on the way. Not in any timeframe that is going to make a difference to the immediate future."

Cuomo joins a long list of Democrat politicians implementing harsh stay-at-home and lockdown orders on constituents while personally ignoring the same rules. 

Most Popular