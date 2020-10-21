Uh Oh: It Looks as Though Hunter's Laptop Is Part of an Even Bigger Probe

Just one day after the FBI and Department of Justice confirmed the laptop left at a computer repair store belonged to Hunter Biden, Fox News confirmed that very laptop was part of an FBI probe into money laundering. It remains unclear whether or not the case is still ongoing and if Hunter Biden was part of the probe.

Fox News obtained documents – authenticated by multiple federal law enforcement officials and two government officials – showing FBI Special Agent Joshua Wilson signed off on the "Receipt for Property" form that was filled out for the laptop. The document was signed on Dec. 9, 2019.

The report explained what the FBI coding means:

The document has a “Case ID” section, which is filled in with a hand-written number: 272D-BA-3065729. According to multiple officials, and the FBI’s website, “272” is the bureau’s classification for money laundering, while “272D” refers to “Money Laundering, Unknown SUA [Specified Unlawful Activity]—White Collar Crime Program,” according to FBI documents. One government official described “272D” as “transnational or blanket.” “BA” indicates the case was opened in the FBI’s Baltimore field office, sources said.

A government official told Fox that there had to be evidence of a crime or criminal conduct for the FBI to open the case.

Special Agent Wilson was called to testify about the laptop on Dec. 9, 2019, meaning the investigation began before then.

“If a criminal case was opened and subpoenas were issued, that means there is a high likelihood that both the laptop and hard drive contain fruits of criminal activity,” the official told Fox.

The New York Post originally broke the initial report about the laptop and its contents. Emails allegedly showed Hunter Biden sold access to his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to the corrupt Ukrainian gas company Burisma and higher ups in the Chinese Communist Party.

According to Rudy Giuliani, the person who ended up with the contents of the hard drive, the laptop also contained text messages allegedly from Hunter to Joe. In the text messages, Hunter allegedly accused his sister-in-law and former lover, Hallie Biden, of telling Hunter's therapist that he was sleeping with a 14-year-old girl.

Giuliani stated the laptop has since been handed over to Delaware State Police to investigate.