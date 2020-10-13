Talk About Pandering: Biden Campaign Launches a 'Rap Ad' Aimed at Blacks

The Biden-Harris campaign on Tuesday dropped a new ad called "Ultimate Rap League Biden GOTV" featuring rappers DNA and Charlie Clips. It's clear the intention of the ad is to pander to Black Americans in hopes of getting them to vote for the Democratic ticket.

"You know why I don't vote? Because, as a black man, I just feel like there's no hope. Our president telling us for people to go back to 'China,' taking the coronavirus as a joke, and that's the part that frightens me," Clips explained. "When you choose the president it's supposed to be a knock out, then why doesn't this situation enticen me? If you got the answers to get me out this dark path, my brotha, enlighten me."

DNA explained that under a Biden-Harris administration homeownership would be obtainable for Blacks. He also said that Blacks can't favor Obamacare but then vote for Trump.

"Maybe it's true but what about the black colleges and all the fundings for the HBCUs? Is Biden gonna follow in Obama's footsteps and go all out with health care? Or is he going to laugh at us like our president now while our people struggle on welfare?" Clips asked.

According to DNA, a Biden administration would pledge $70 billion in funding to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

"What Trump attempted to do, they plan to double that," DNA replied.

The footage then moves to outside the White House.

"So, you think because you brought me here that I'm just supposed to confide in Biden? What about the innocent Blacks that get snatched out of their car just for riding? We don't even ask for much. All we do is ask for respect," Clips spit back. "Before they did what they did to George Floyd this country had they foot on our necks. Now do you understand why I'm upset?"

DNA explained that under Biden-Harris, the chokehold would be made illegal.

"It's inspiring. Donald Trump is the apprentice but now it's our turn to do the firing and review everything before we hire them," DNA spit back. "Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin. Say they damn names. The goal is to get Donald out of office and Trump his campaign."

Notice that the ad fails to mention that pre-COVID unemployment for Blacks and Hispanics, under President Trump's leadership, was at historic lows?

The ad briefly mentions that Trump provided historic funding for HBCUs. But it fails to note that President Obama didn't provide the same type of funding Trump did.

And who could forget the biggest issue of them all: criminal justice reform. For decades Democrats have danced around this issue. They've said they would be the party to come in and roll back the 1994 crime bill – the very bill that Biden championed – that disproportionately incarcerated Blacks. Who got it done? Trump and the Republicans. Even CNN's Van Jones had to give his hats off to Trump for getting this done.

The ad said Biden and Harris would ban the chokehold, which is rich considering Trump already signed an executive order doing just that.

At the end of the day this is just a pathetic attempt to pander. It's no different than Biden dancing to "Despacito" to try and sway Hispanic voters. Or Hillary Clinton talking about keeping hot sauce in her purse.

The Biden-Harris campaign knows they need young people to get out and vote. What better way to do that than by getting celebrities – like DNA and Charlie Clips – to rap about how great their proposed policies are?