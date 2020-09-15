Joe Biden

Why Biden Is Doing Terrible with Hispanics Can Be Summed Up in This Clip

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Sep 15, 2020 9:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign on Tuesday decided to "celebrate" Hispanic heritage month. They had a number of artists and celebrities join them on a livestream to celebrate the official start of the month.

The most shocking tidbit, however, came when Biden walked out and played "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi. The song is popular at parties and dance clubs. It's literally a graphic song about having sex (and if you're really that curious you can read the English translation of the lyrics here). 

This was clearly an attempt at proving how "hip" and "cool" Biden really is. It's actually a slap in the face to say this is how Hispanics and Latinos should be celebrated. Their heritage is much more than raunchy songs in Spanish.

The sad part: Biden and his campaign can't possibly figure out why he has issues with the Hispanic community. And political Twitter was quick to diagnose his problem.

He's officially surpassed Hillary's "hot sauce" pandering, which was hard to beat.

This is just another example of why Americans are going to vote for President Trump in November. Why would Hispanics want to elect Joe Biden when he panders? They had record-low unemployment under Trump. Why would they want to change course?

The saddest part of this whole thing is it's not surprising. Democrats continually see people as voting blocs. They see them as boxes to check off. Women. Blacks. Hispanics. LGBT. Union workers. Immigrants. Everyone is just a box to check, not a person to work for. 

Hopefully voters wake up and see this is more of the same old, same old.                                    

