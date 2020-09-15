Why Biden Is Doing Terrible with Hispanics Can Be Summed Up in This Clip

Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign on Tuesday decided to "celebrate" Hispanic heritage month. They had a number of artists and celebrities join them on a livestream to celebrate the official start of the month.

Join us and an incredible lineup of artists and celebrities for a celebration commemorating the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. Tune in now to watch: https://t.co/t0BlHF0Aj6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 16, 2020

The most shocking tidbit, however, came when Biden walked out and played "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi. The song is popular at parties and dance clubs. It's literally a graphic song about having sex (and if you're really that curious you can read the English translation of the lyrics here).

.@JoeBiden steps out and starts playing Despacito from his phone. pic.twitter.com/V5lkUBOoCb — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 16, 2020

This was clearly an attempt at proving how "hip" and "cool" Biden really is. It's actually a slap in the face to say this is how Hispanics and Latinos should be celebrated. Their heritage is much more than raunchy songs in Spanish.

Pokemon Go to the Polls https://t.co/vgywlC1Bga — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) September 16, 2020

The sad part: Biden and his campaign can't possibly figure out why he has issues with the Hispanic community. And political Twitter was quick to diagnose his problem.

Democrats treat minorities like pets, Biden edition. This is at the kick off of Hispanic heritage month.



Memo to Biden: Castizos want law and order. https://t.co/kerrl3trzZ — Jeff Giesea?? (@jeffgiesea) September 16, 2020

He's officially surpassed Hillary's "hot sauce" pandering, which was hard to beat.

This replaces Hillary’s “hot sauce” quip as the most shameless pandering in the history of politics. https://t.co/m7VwnTh5et — Leigh Wolf (@LeighWolf) September 16, 2020

Biden campaign: Latino voters don't like Joe Biden because he's too socialist. What do we do?



Latino voters: Don't be Socialist.



Biden campaign: We have an even better idea... https://t.co/UIuc4IlKb3 — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) September 16, 2020

I can’t believe this guy is having trouble connecting with Latino voters. https://t.co/nLHpZWuHi6 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 16, 2020

If you're a comms person for the Biden campaign, you might want to rethink putting this job on your resume, especially when you let your candidate do something so outlandish. https://t.co/XjluuDkdi0 — Beth Baumann (@eb454) September 16, 2020

This is just another example of why Americans are going to vote for President Trump in November. Why would Hispanics want to elect Joe Biden when he panders? They had record-low unemployment under Trump. Why would they want to change course?

The saddest part of this whole thing is it's not surprising. Democrats continually see people as voting blocs. They see them as boxes to check off. Women. Blacks. Hispanics. LGBT. Union workers. Immigrants. Everyone is just a box to check, not a person to work for.

Hopefully voters wake up and see this is more of the same old, same old.