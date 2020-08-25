Van Jones Tells CNN Panel There's No Denying What Trump Has Done for Black Community

Former Obama adviser and political commentator Van Jones told a CNN panel Monday evening that there is no denying what President Trump has done for the black community.

Jones specifically pointed to the Trump administration's successes on criminal justice reform and restoring funding to historically black colleges and universities.

"Everybody here..should applaud the fact that the Trump administration has helped the black colleges, criminal justice reform. There is stuff here that should be applauded," he said.

During the first night of the Republican National Convention a number of black Trump supporters were featured who discussed, in part, what the president has done for the black community.

In addition to the administration's efforts on criminal justice reform and HBCUs, Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones (D) also pointed to the president's support of school choice, police reform, and unleashing an economy that saw record low unemployment for African Americans.

"On issue after issue, and in just a single term, he destroyed these negative forces that have victimized the black community for decades," Jones said. "He gave us the opportunity to rise."

The Georgia Democrat warned the left that there is a "large and growing segment of the black community who are independent thinkers," and they're "becoming more woke and louder than ever."

Similarly, Sen Tim Scott proudly spoke about his work with Trump on Opportunity Zones, what he described as "the first new, major effort to tackle poverty in a generation."

He told the powerful story about how his family "went from Cotton to Congress in one lifetime" and that he has hope America's future can be even better - a place where citizens can still attain the American dream.

"I’m here tonight to tell you that supporting the Republican ticket gives you the best chance of making that dream a reality," he concluded.

Additionally, former NFL player Herschel Walker spoke warmly about his decades-long friendship with Trump, attesting to his character and values.

"It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald. The worst one is “racist.” I take it as a personal insult that people would think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist. People who think that don’t know what they are talking about. Growing up in the deep south, I have seen racism up close. I know what it is. And it isn’t Donald Trump," he said.

"Just because someone loves and respects the flag, our National Anthem, and our country doesn’t mean they don’t care about social justice. I care about all of those things, and so does Donald Trump," he continued. "He shows how much he cares about social justice and the black community through his actions. And his actions speak louder than any stickers or slogans on a jersey."

All this is to say, hats off to Van Jones for giving the president credit where credit's due. He has helped the black community in his first term more than Joe Biden did in his 47 years in elected office, and like Vernon Jones said, more and more black Americans are taking notice.