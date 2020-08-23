Dems Have Taken Advantage of the Black Vote for a Long Time – and Rapper Ice Cube Has Had Enough

Following the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention, rapper Ice Cube took to Twitter to remind his followers that the Democratic Party failed to explain how they would help the black community. Instead of instantly giving a vote to those with a 'D' behind their name, Ice Cube said politicians have to "earn the vote" from members of the black community.

"What I didn't hear is, what's in it for us? What's in it for the black community besides the same ol' thang we've been getting from these parties?" he asked. "What's in it for us, for real?"

Instead of providing any policy proposals, the Democrats are focused on ousting President Donald Trump. According to the rapper, Democrats haven't thought much beyond that, especially on the policy front, something former Bernie Sanders spokeswoman took issue with as well.

"The way it look, they don't have a plan. Everybody's talking about 'Get Trump out. Get Trump out. Get Trump out.' If you vote, that's going to happen on the first day. So now what?" the rapper asked rhetorically. "Trump out, now what? What? What do we get on the first 100 days? That's what we're trying to figure out. What. Do. We. Actually get that we, that they could give us overnight?"

Ice Cube chided Congress for "pulling $3 trillion out they a**" as part of the Wuhan coronavirus stimulus relief package (although it's actually $2 trillion) that went to the majority of Americans. Despite the stimulus, he said "42 percent of black businesses closing."

The rapper took issue with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, which was designed to provide relief to small businesses across the nation. Instead, some places, like Planned Parenthood, Harvard and even a law firm Biden founded, received funding as part of the program.

"None of that money—where’s our f***ing bailout? Where’s the bailout, not the PPP loan that they didn’t give us? Where’s the bailout?” he asked. “I don’t wanna hear about deficit. I don’t wanna hear about what our generation is going to have to pay. Because if we don’t have s**t, they ain’t going to have s**t anyway to pay nothing. So we gotta start something right now.”

“Democrats don’t seem like they got a plan, Republicans don’t seem like they got a plan for us. So how the hell are you going to vote for them? Make them earn that vote. They can start today. They ain’t got it yet. They can start today. Make their a** earn that vote, man. Stop playing with these people and they’ll stop playing with you," Ice Cube said.