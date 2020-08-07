Exclusive: Sen. Loeffler and GOP Colleagues Demand Answers on Planned Parenthood Receiving PPP Loans

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) is spearheading an effort to investigate Planned Parenthood receiving loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which was created exclusively to deliver economic relief to small businesses. Multiple Planned Parenthood affiliates were successfully approved for PPP loans, to the tune of $80 million worth of taxpayer dollars. The “women’s health” organization, and the nation’s largest abortion provider, already receives millions from taxpayers annually.

With the support of 28 other GOP colleagues, Sen. Loeffler wrote to the Treasury Department’s Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery (SIGPR), Brian Miller, asking that he determine if Planned Parenthood knowingly committed fraud:

“We write, therefore, to ask that you review the loans made to at least 43 Planned Parenthood affiliates. Specifically, we ask that you investigate how these affiliates were able to obtain PPP loans despite their ineligibility under the Small Business Administration's (SBA) affiliation rules, whether any Planned Parenthood affiliates knowingly provided false information in their PPP loan applications, and to what extent the parent organization, Planned Parenthood for America (PPFA), was involved in the application process for said loans,” the letter reads.

The Georgia Republican and 27 other GOP Senators also wrote to Attorney General Bill Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray requesting an update on the ongoing investigation into Planned Parenthood’s use of taxpayer dollars, and reports that the organization sold fetal tissue for profit. The Senate Judiciary Committee sent criminal referrals for Planned Parenthood affiliates to the FBI on account of these allegations, as well as the organization’s lack of transparency with taxpayer dollars.

Planned Parenthood as an organization has yet to prove that they have not misused taxpayer dollars, despite their insistence that federal funds are not used to fund abortions. While America's small businesses are suffering economic distress from COVID-19, Planned Parenthood tried to manipulate the system yet again, on the backs of taxpayers; Sen. Loeffler and Senate Republicans are correct to demand answers.