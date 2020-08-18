DNC

Former Bernie Spokeswoman Has a Very Big Question for the DNC

Aug 18, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Briahna Joy Gray, the former press secretary for Sen. Bernie Sanders' (D-VT) presidential campaign on Monday chided the Democratic National Convention for the lack of policy talk. 

And former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson agreed.

According to Gray, her former boss was the only one who talked policy.

Gray isn't wrong. Monday night's speakers focused on attacking Trump and everything that they say he has or has not done. None of them talked about how the Democrats would fix things they feel are broken, like climate change and Medicare for All. Their focus was propping Joe Biden up.

If Monday's night speech is any indication of what we're going to get out of night two it'll be more attacks on President Trump over the USPS and the Wuhan coronavirus. Democrats won't actually talk substantial policy proposals, probably because they don't have any.

