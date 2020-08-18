Former Bernie Spokeswoman Has a Very Big Question for the DNC

Briahna Joy Gray, the former press secretary for Sen. Bernie Sanders' (D-VT) presidential campaign on Monday chided the Democratic National Convention for the lack of policy talk.

Truly would love to hear about policy.



Did I miss it?#DemConvention2020 — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) August 18, 2020

And former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson agreed.

You didn’t miss anything. Beautiful pictures of POC and reference to BLM, but no actual policy on how to end systemic racism. Touching homage to Covid victims and responders, but no actual policy on providing universal healthcare. No policy, period. Except for Bernie. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 18, 2020

According to Gray, her former boss was the only one who talked policy.

Bernie:



Video quality: YES (@miafermindoza)

Wood backdrop: YES

Message: Thank you for acknowledging progressives as a part of this part of this movement for a better world. — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) August 18, 2020

First mention of emergency checks (right?)



Being specific about Trumps attacks on social security/Medicare: YES.



Acknowledging the crisis began before this pandemic: YES. — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) August 18, 2020

Policy, finally:



$15 min wage

Universal pre K

Infrastructure

Climate change

Healthcare improvement (though still a ways to go)

End private prisons/detention centers/cash bail



I’m biased, but best sell of the night. — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) August 18, 2020

Gray isn't wrong. Monday night's speakers focused on attacking Trump and everything that they say he has or has not done. None of them talked about how the Democrats would fix things they feel are broken, like climate change and Medicare for All. Their focus was propping Joe Biden up.

If Monday's night speech is any indication of what we're going to get out of night two it'll be more attacks on President Trump over the USPS and the Wuhan coronavirus. Democrats won't actually talk substantial policy proposals, probably because they don't have any.