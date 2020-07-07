PPP

Oh, Look: Biden Chides the PPP Yet His Former Company Benefited From the Move

Source: AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Former Vice President Joe Biden continually hurled attacks on the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which provided loans to small businesses so they could keep their employees on the payroll during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. In fact, Biden made the case that "political insiders" and President Donald Trump's "high-priced friends" benefited the most.

Interestingly enough, the law firm that Biden founded received between $150,000 and $300,000, the Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration confirmed on Monday.

The law firm was originally founded as Biden and Walsh but is now called Monzack Mersky McLaughlin and Browder. Biden, however, has no financial interest in the company. He signed it over to Monzack back in 1987.

According to CBS News, back in 2011, the Obama administration had Monzack and his wife at the White House for a state dinner on behalf of Chinese President Hu Jintao. Monzack has also donated thousands to Biden's presidential campaign, Fox News reported.

If Biden were to win in November, would he investigate his friends with "close political ties" for receiving PPP funding or would he give them a pass?

