Former Vice President Joe Biden continually hurled attacks on the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which provided loans to small businesses so they could keep their employees on the payroll during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. In fact, Biden made the case that "political insiders" and President Donald Trump's "high-priced friends" benefited the most.

The Paycheck Protection Program was intended to send help to the small businesses that needed it most, but President Trump adopted an approach to help his high-priced friends. We've got to do better.



Here's what I would do if I were president: https://t.co/NXMrGe56Pg — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 21, 2020

Let me be clear: My Administration will review every single stimulus loan given to big companies and political insiders. We will find any dollar taken corruptly, we will come get it, and we will punish the wrongdoers. pic.twitter.com/UVQILUeTVN — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 12, 2020

Companies getting relief from taxpayers have an obligation to protect workers' paychecks, and the Trump Administration has an obligation to hold their feet to the fire to ensure they do.



We need real relief paired with real oversight—not no-strings-attached corporate bailouts. https://t.co/N7MlkNODqh — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 18, 2020

After reports of wealthy Trump donors getting millions in relief meant for small businesses, the administration is now refusing to disclose where the PPP money went. It's unacceptable.



The American people deserve answers. https://t.co/F2n3PA7RZU — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 15, 2020

Interestingly enough, the law firm that Biden founded received between $150,000 and $300,000, the Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration confirmed on Monday.

The law firm was originally founded as Biden and Walsh but is now called Monzack Mersky McLaughlin and Browder. Biden, however, has no financial interest in the company. He signed it over to Monzack back in 1987.

According to CBS News, back in 2011, the Obama administration had Monzack and his wife at the White House for a state dinner on behalf of Chinese President Hu Jintao. Monzack has also donated thousands to Biden's presidential campaign, Fox News reported.

If Biden were to win in November, would he investigate his friends with "close political ties" for receiving PPP funding or would he give them a pass?