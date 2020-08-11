RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Sounds Off on Harris Being Biden's Pick

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and her extreme positions. According to McDaniel, even though Harris is former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate, "the left-wing mob" is running the show and his campaign.

Specifically, McDaniel took issue with Harris' anti-law enforcement position and her stance on abolishing private health insurance.

Kamala Harris’ extreme positions, from raising taxes to abolishing private health insurance to comparing law enforcement officials to the KKK, show that the left-wing mob is controlling Joe Biden’s candidacy, just like they would control him as president. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 11, 2020

A hiding, diminished, & incoherent Biden didn’t just select a VP candidate, he chose the person who will actually be in charge if he were somehow able to win.



Harris’ radical policies may be popular among liberals, but they are well outside the mainstream for most Americans. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 11, 2020

The RNC chairwoman praised Vice President Mike Pence's leadership and beliefs in conservative principles.

Kamala Harris would be a disaster as VP.



Thankfully, we already have a VP who believes in strong borders, lower taxes, respect for law enforcement, and American energy independence: @Mike_Pence! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 11, 2020

The Trump campaign also chided the decision, saying Harris "will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party." Remember: it wasn't all that long ago that the California senator called Biden a "racist."