RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Sounds Off on Harris Being Biden's Pick

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Aug 11, 2020 6:25 PM
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Sounds Off on Harris Being Biden's Pick

Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and her extreme positions. According to McDaniel, even though Harris is former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate, "the left-wing mob" is running the show and his campaign.

Specifically, McDaniel took issue with Harris' anti-law enforcement position and her stance on abolishing private health insurance.

The RNC chairwoman praised Vice President Mike Pence's leadership and beliefs in conservative principles. 

The Trump campaign also chided the decision, saying Harris "will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party." Remember: it wasn't all that long ago that the California senator called Biden a "racist."

