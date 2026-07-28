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Madison Now Has Its Own Autonomous Zone and It's As Bad As You'd Expect

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 28, 2026 6:00 PM
Madison Now Has Its Own Autonomous Zone and It's As Bad As You'd Expect
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

Things aren't going well in Madison. The Wisconsin capital has been under siege, held hostage by angry leftists who are upset that police shot a career criminal in self-defense last week. Cory Durrell Ruiz had at least 40 arrests on his record including for violent felonies, he was freed from prison back in May and already failed to comply with the terms of his supervised release.

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On July 22, Ruiz pulled a large kitchen knife on officers who attempted to stop him while investigating reports that Ruiz was trying to break into cars. Ruiz stabbed an officer and was shot and killed.

Democratic Socialist and gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong immediately called it an "execution" and leftist mobs spent the past week harassing diners and bars in the city.

They've also set up their own autonomous zone, complete with borders and their own version of ICE.

This might help win voters in Dane County, but it will not help Hong or Democrats in the rest of the state.

Madison is very, very blue.

The unemployed socialists are also making demands.

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The list includes air mattresses, candles, lighters, wooden boards, dog supplies, firewood, notebooks, "black power" flags, rain gear, tarps, duct tape, gloves, rope, flashlights, and pillows.

It also includes a demand for a forklift.

They're insane.

It also seems like they're setting the stage for full-blown riots.

All we'd have to do is call them by the wrong pronouns and they'd fold like a cheap shirt.

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Yes, we will.

What's the downside to this?

Absolutely nothing.

And it appears the city is helping them, sending garbage trucks to help block the roads.

Wisconsin voted for President Trump in 2016 and 2024. The state legislature has been in Republican hands for 15 years. This will not go over well with voters outside of Dane County.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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