Madison Now Has Its Own Autonomous Zone and It's As Bad As You'd Expect

Things aren't going well in Madison. The Wisconsin capital has been under siege, held hostage by angry leftists who are upset that police shot a career criminal in self-defense last week. Cory Durrell Ruiz had at least 40 arrests on his record including for violent felonies, he was freed from prison back in May and already failed to comply with the terms of his supervised release.

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On July 22, Ruiz pulled a large kitchen knife on officers who attempted to stop him while investigating reports that Ruiz was trying to break into cars. Ruiz stabbed an officer and was shot and killed.

Democratic Socialist and gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong immediately called it an "execution" and leftist mobs spent the past week harassing diners and bars in the city.

They've also set up their own autonomous zone, complete with borders and their own version of ICE.

Madison has announced they will keep the streets/intersection closed indefinitely. We all know this isn’t re-opening anytime soon. Too much political value. pic.twitter.com/ec6xHljpIB — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) July 24, 2026

This might help win voters in Dane County, but it will not help Hong or Democrats in the rest of the state.

I give it 6 weeks and this will look like the ransacked BLM square of Minneapolis. Tents, drugs, crime, businesses likely broken into regularly, nudists playing ukuleles and other weird activities in the streets, the usual for Madison. — The Corridor News (@CorridorScanner) July 24, 2026

Madison is very, very blue.

The unemployed socialists are also making demands.

Madison's BLM square demands candles, firewood, military backpacks, air mattresses, duct tape, and a forklift. Curious if the forklift is to move pallets of bricks dropped off by NGOs? https://t.co/EpnXNfUoOq pic.twitter.com/B1PKuPj4aG — The Corridor News (@CorridorScanner) July 27, 2026

The list includes air mattresses, candles, lighters, wooden boards, dog supplies, firewood, notebooks, "black power" flags, rain gear, tarps, duct tape, gloves, rope, flashlights, and pillows.

It also includes a demand for a forklift.

The supplies have been flowing in!



Who is buying all this stuff for the protestors in Madison?!



This isn’t organic, it’s well funded chaos!😡😡#madisonwi #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/YOUyG0lvS8 — mandala (@mandala_mandy) July 27, 2026

They're insane.

It also seems like they're setting the stage for full-blown riots.

Can we just instead have a one day civil war to rid ourselves of these dummies so we can have our cities back? Pretty please? — Jarred Johnson 877-BAD-REPO (@877BADREPO) July 27, 2026

All we'd have to do is call them by the wrong pronouns and they'd fold like a cheap shirt.

When Wisconsin goes to vote, we will all remember this crap.😏 — Angry American 😠🇺🇸 (@american_a85135) July 27, 2026

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Yes, we will.

This will ultimately cause immeasurable harm to the democrat party in Wisconsin and nationwide! — Rob (@Rob17665947) July 27, 2026

What's the downside to this?

They don't even work? WTF do they do all day? — Bogie 19th (@bogie19th) July 27, 2026

Absolutely nothing.

And it appears the city is helping them, sending garbage trucks to help block the roads.

New as of yesterday afternoon, the city has placed a few trucks to help shield the intersection. pic.twitter.com/VtYRgjhPKY — Laura Schulte (@SchulteLaura) July 28, 2026

Wisconsin voted for President Trump in 2016 and 2024. The state legislature has been in Republican hands for 15 years. This will not go over well with voters outside of Dane County.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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